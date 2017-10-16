Athletes Free to Embrace CBD After WADA Decision - But There's a Catch -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article discussing the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) recent decision to remove cannabidiol (CBD) from its list of banned substances in 2018, and that decision's ramifications for Medical Marijuana Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : MJNA) subsidiary, HempMeds®.

"The Prohibited List review involves a very extensive stakeholder consultation process over the course of nine months," said Olivier Higgli, Director General, in an official statement. "In reviewing the List, experts examine such sources as: scientific and medical research; trends; and, intelligence gathered from law enforcement and pharmaceutical companies in order to stay ahead of those that endeavor to cheat the system."

While CBD will be permitted next year, the WADA notes that CBD extracted from the cannabis plant may also contain varying concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which remains a prohibited substance. This means that athletes will need to exercise extreme caution when taking CBD products to ensure that they contain zero trace of THC. Extensive drug testing will be in place to ensure that there are no trace amounts of the banned psychoactive cannabinoid.

In 2015, the WADA tested over 300,000 athletes worldwide with around 4% showing signs of cannabinoids in their system, which under previous regulations included CBD and would automatically disqualify any athlete testing positive. Under the new regulations, even trace amounts of THC could disqualify athletes, which makes it important to ensure that any CBD products consumed contain absolutely no THC content.

THC-Free CBD

Most CBD products are hemp- rather than cannabis-derived. Hemp and cannabis plants are of the same genus, cannabis, and the same species, cannabis sativa, but there is a big difference in how they are grown. Hemp plants are grown for industrial uses and contain just trace amounts of THC (< 0.3%), whereas cannabis plants are bred for their potent resinous glands (trichomes) that contain high levels of psychoactive THC.

The problem is that hemp-based CBD products still have 0.3% THC content, which can be problematic when it comes to intensive WADA drug testing. Fortunately, Medical Marijuana Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : MJNA) subsidiary, HempMeds®, has developed a completely THC-free product called THC-Free RSHO-X™. According to the company, it's the first CBD hemp oil product able to pass the restrictions set forth by the WADA for cannabinoid consumption.

"For athletes, our first-of-its-kind THC-free RSHO-X eliminates the concern of a violation for athletes or anyone else liable to drug tests," said Medical Marijuana Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus in a press release. "The decision by the WADA is on par with what the rest of the medical world and countries around the world are realizing about the therapeutic benefits of CBD and athletes specifically need solutions in the areas of nutrition, relaxation, focus, recovery, and repair."

These THC-free products could become a major category in the sports nutrition market. According to Euromonitor International, sports nutrition spending was around $11 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow to $14 billion by 2019. Medical Marijuana Inc.'s HempMeds® subsidiary plans to capture a significant portion of the market being one of the only providers of THC-free CBD supplements that have passed government scrutiny.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/athletes-free-embrace-cbd-wada-decision-theres-catch/

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/featuredcompany

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About Medical Marijuana Inc.

Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s video statement, click here.

Shareholders are also encouraged to visit the Medical Marijuana, Inc. Shop for discounted products.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/