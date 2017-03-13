Atholville's Performance Space Gets a Makeover

The Government of Canada supports the modernization of the performance space at the Alma Community Centre

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska-Restigouche), today announced funding of $75,000 for modernization of the performance space at the Alma Community Centre in Atholville. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding, which the Government of Canada is providing through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will enable the Village of Atholville to make renovations to the space.

Quotes

"Our government firmly believes that investing in cultural infrastructure does much more than create jobs for the middle class and strengthen our economy. Cultural infrastructure is what binds us to our communities. It is what enables us to participate actively in the social and economic life of our communities."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in Canada's cultural infrastructure. Modernization of the performance space at the Alma Community Centre will give residents of Atholville and its neighbouring area unrivalled access to professional artistic and cultural productions in their own community."

- René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska-Restigouche)

"The Government of Canada's commitment to making this theatre renovation project a reality will ensure not only the survival of the Alma Community Centre, but also its outreach and development. The contributions of governments are vitally important in that they afford us a positive sense of the future and ensure that we will, at last, be able to offer the population of Atholville and the surrounding areas an exceptional place for artistic creation and production."

- Michel Soucy, Mayor of the Village of Atholville

Quick Facts

This funding will make it possible to carry out work to the theatre's stage and backstage area; add dressing rooms for performers; and purchase and install specialized equipment, including a sound and lighting system.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, launched in 2001, invests in professional not-for-profit arts and heritage organizations for the improvement, renovation and construction of arts and heritage facilities, as well as for the acquisition of specialized equipment and the development of feasibility studies related to cultural infrastructure projects.

As of March 31, 2016, the Fund has invested approximately $410 million in 1,381 projects in every province and territory. The program receives an average of 137 applications each year.

As of December 31, 2016, 80 percent of the money allocated in Budget 2016 has been approved for projects. This investment is supporting 157 projects in 96 communities across the country this year.

