Atico announces changes in the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Atico Mining Corporation (TSX VENTURE:ATY)(OTC PINK:ATCMF) today announces changes to the Board of Directors of the company.

The Board of Directors of Atico Mining have accepted the voluntary resignation of Mr. Jorge A. Ganoza as Director and non-executive Chairman of the Board of the company as of March 24, 2017. Mr. Jorge A. Ganoza is a co-founder of Atico and has served as Director and Chairman since the company´s inception in 2010. Mr. Ganoza, President, CEO and Director of Fortuna Silver Mines, leaves the Board of Atico to concentrate on the development of Fortuna and to reduce his external Board commitments.

Fernando E. Ganoza commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, management and shareholders, I would like to thank Jorge for his advice, contributions and stewardship over the past years." Mr. Ganoza added, "Jorge has unfailingly and keenly looked after the best interests of our shareholders during his tenure on the board."

The company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Luis D. Ganoza as non-executive Chairman of the Board and of Mr. Fernando E. Ganoza as Director of the Board.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth oriented, copper and gold producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. The Company's primary property is the El Roble mine located in Colombia. The Company is selectively pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit our website at www.aticomining.com.

