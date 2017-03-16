Atlantic Gold Reports Additional Results from the Resource Definition Drill Program at Fifteen Mile Stream

Highlights include: 20M @ 3.35 g/t from 68M, 17M @ 2.26 from 42M, 45M @ 1.12 g/t from 64M

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Atlantic Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE:AGB) ("Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results received from a further 34 holes of the resource definition diamond drilling program being undertaken at its Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Project in Nova Scotia, Canada. A single rig is presently drilling on the property with 110 holes for 10,220m of the planned 25,000m having been drilled to date. The objective of this program is to bring the resources at the Company's Fifteen Mile Stream deposit to measured and indicated status and thereby adding to the existing life of mine plan at MRC.

Drilling Results:

As previously reported these results continue to reflect those grades, widths and disposition of gold mineralization documented from the 1980s and 2011 drilling programs, and which underpin the current inferred resource estimate for Fifteen Mile Stream (see below). Mineralization occurs within argillites, greywackes and bedding-parallel quartz veins across the hinge zone and limbs of the E-W trending Fifteen Mile Stream (FMS) Anticline. The northern limb of the anticline dips moderately north, with the southern limb vertical to overturned (generally steeply north dipping). All holes are therefore declined to the south and hence true widths vary (see assay table below) depending on which limb of the anticline is intersected, and also depending on hole declination. Free gold is commonly observed, and in association with pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite.

The northern limb is more strongly mineralized in the eastern, and dominant, Egerton-MacLean zone than in the Hudson zone to the west, and hence drilling extends further to the north in the Egerton-MacLean zone. The subvertical southern limb is more consistently mineralized across the Egerton-MacLean and Hudson zones though mineralization now appears to be subdued in the central area between the two zones. As a result of extensive drainage the drilling to date has generally been predicated on ready access to dry or "upland" drill sites such that at Egerton-MacLean in particular, results to hand are largely peripheral to the central part of the deposit as presently known. Drilling from wetland sites, and upland sites with restricted access, is about to commence. These sites represent the majority of the inferred resources previously reported for Fifteen Mile Stream.

The shallow and widespread disposition of mineralization in multiple layers across a sub-horizontal anticlinal hinge zone continue to encourage the prospect for the delineation of near surface mineralization.

The accompanying cross sections and drilling progress plan can be viewed here:

On the drilling progress plan attention is drawn to the perceived spatial relationship between the Egerton-MacLean zone and the Plenty prospect to the southwest, and the historical workings in between these zones. The Plenty zone is thought to represent a segment of the subvertical southern limb of the FMS Anticline faulted into place along the Seigel Fault from an original position probably to the north and at depth.

The mineralization intersected in hole FMS-17-073 (8m @ 1.28 g/t from 55m) is located south of the Seigel Fault and would seem to represent the eastern limit of the Plenty zone as it abuts the Seigel Fault. From this point southwestwards to the holes most recently drilled at Plenty is a distance of about 350m, and this gap is potentially mineralized. It is further noted that, historically, Fifteen Mile Stream and Plenty have been held under different ownerships; this is the first time the two prospects can effectively be considered together. Drilling is planned here once Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill programs have been completed.

Results subsequent of those previously released are tabulated below. Previous results can be found here: February 10, 2017 and March 1, 2017.

Hole id East North Dip Az. Depth

(m) Significant Intervals

(≥0.5g/t Au and up to 3m internal dilution) From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Approx true width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) FMS-17-029 12400 10040 -60 175 71 7 8 1 0.8 6.77 and 16 17 1 0.8 3.77 and 24 26 2 1.6 9.60 and 35 38 3 2 5.35 and 50 52 2 1.6 1.60 FMS-17-031 13575 10160 -60 175 122 54 71 17 17 1.50 FMS-17-032 12350 10020 -60 175 80 15 18 3 2.5 4.56 and 22 25 3 2.5 2.11 and 30 41 11 9 1.59 FMS-17-034 13575 10140 -60 175 92 31 40 9 9 0.40 and 44 59 15 15 1.70 and 65 72 7 7 2.41 FMS-17-035 12350 10060 -60 175 101 20 21 1 1 4.03 and 75 87 12 10 1.24 FMS-17-036 13450 10080 -60 175 152 44 58 14 11 1.05 and 68 69 1 0.8 28.2 and 92 102 10 7 0.92 FMS-17-037 12350 10080 -60 175 122 39 45 6 5 0.79 and 50 58 8 7 1.53 and 64 65 1 1 14.1 and 81 82 1 1 3.33 and 98 106 8 6 1.02 FMS-17-038 13450 10060 -60 175 101 6 10 4 4 1.41 and 54 79 25 15 0.71 FMS-17-039 12800 10060 -60 175 80 47 50 3 2 1.02 FMS-17-040 13450 10040 -60 175 80 19 42 23 13 1.54 and 50 51 1 0.6 6.62 FMS-17-041 12800 10040 -60 175 62 - NSA FMS-17-042 13425 10080 -60 175 131 5 11 6 5 1.13 and 44 57 13 11 0.88 and 67 68 1 0.7 9.81 and 73 75 2 1.5 1.86 and 96 103 7 5 0.81 FMS-17-043 12800 10020 -60 175 47 - NSA FMS-17-044 12850 10080 -60 175 101 69 74 5 5 0.98 FMS-17-045 13425 10060 -60 175 92 24 35 11 9 1.35 and 66 82 16 13 0.80 FMS-17-046 12850 10060 -60 175 80 55 58 3 3 1.27 FMS-17-048 13425 10100 -60 175 161 22 34 12 11 0.70 and 49 58 9 8 0.81 and 64 109 45 40 1.12 and 118 133 15 11 1.08 FMS-17-050 12950 10060 -60 175 80 4 5 1 0.8 21.0 and 69 73 4 3 1.21 FMS-17-057 13400 10060 -60 175 101 45 60 15 12 0.59 and 68 84 16 10 0.66 and 88 91 3 2 2.48 FMS-17-058 13000 10060 -60 175 80 - NSA FMS-17-059 13375 10080 -60 175 140 14 33 19 16 0.72 and 39 46 7 6 0.95 and 68 88 20 14 3.35 (incl. 81 82 1 0.7 29.6 ) and 104 117 13 8 1.46 FMS-17-060 13000 10040 -60 175 62 - NSA FMS-17-061 13250 10060 -60 175 140 28 29 1 0.7 26.2 and 86 89 3 2 1.31 and 118 119 1 0.7 5.11 FMS-17-062 13000 10020 -60 175 41 - NSA FMS-17-063 13050 10040 -60 175 62 43 52 9 7 1.05 FMS-17-064 13050 10080 -60 175 98 88 92 4 3 1.07 FMS-17-065 13275 10040 -60 175 110 43 44 1 0.8 11.9 and 48 55 7 5 1.10 FMS-17-066 13050 10060 -60 175 80 67 68 1 0.8 6.12 and 74 76 2 1.5 1.92 FMS-17-067 13275 10020 -60 175 92 42 59 17 10 2.26 FMS-17-068 13050 10020 -60 175 41 - NSA FMS-17-070 13100 10080 -60 175 101 27 28 1 0.6 4.49 and 83 86 3 2 1.74 and 98 99 1 0.7 27.3 and 99 100 1 0.7 25.0 FMS-17-071 13100 10060 -60 175 80 74 78 4 3 1.53 FMS-17-072 13100 10040 -60 175 62 42 47 5 4 7.29 (incl. 43 44 1 0.8 28.1 ) and 51 56 5 4 5.63 (incl. 55 56 1 0.8 23.3 ) FMS-17-073 13275 9980 -60 175 80 55 63 8 6 1.28

NSA: No significant assays.

The current resource estimate for Fifteen Mile Stream is as follows:

Category Tonnes (millions) Grade (g/t) Au Contained Au (oz.) FIFTEEN MILE STREAM Inferred Resource 11.72 1.55 584,000 Resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability

The Mineral Resource estimate for Fifteen Mile Stream is quoted at a cut-off grade of 0.5g/t. It has an effective date of February 16, 2015 and was prepared as part of a technical report in accordance with NI 43-101 by Mr. Neil Schofield, a principal of FSSI (Australia) Pty Ltd, released on April 2, 2015 on SEDAR.

Results and updates from this drilling program will be reported progressively.

Technical Disclosure

All assays are 50g charge fire assays conducted on whole-sample pulverized 1m samples of sawn, half NQ core with 1-in-10 duplicate assays and insertion of standards and blind blanks. Sample preparation and assaying is conducted at the Sudbury and Vancouver laboratories of ALS Canada Ltd, an entity having no other relationship with the Company. Core recovery is estimated for each metre and averages >97%, excluding occasional voids, usually <2m, representing historic underground workings. Standards, blanks and duplicate assay results are acceptable.

True width of the mineralization varies according to the dip of the enclosing stratigraphy and declination of the relevant drill hole. It is therefore noted for each intersection (see table above). Particularly in the Egerton-Maclean zone hole collars are necessarily located to minimise, though not entirely avoid, ingress to wetland areas and as a result hole declinations are adjusted to compensate for collar positioning. In many cases holes are drilled at different declinations from the same site. Sample distribution is not materially compromised.

The individual drill hole assay results underlying the mineralized intersections listed in the table above have been verified by detailed checking against the original assays sheets. The lengths and average grades of each intersection have also been checked against the drill hole assay logs.

Wally Bucknell, Director of Exploration to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Steven Dean, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

