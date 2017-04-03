Atlantic Gold Reports Additional Results from the Resource Definition Drill Program at Fifteen Mile Stream

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: 23m @ 5.4 g/t FROM 51m, 16m @ 3.28 FROM 18m 8m @ 31.8 g/t FROM 28m (incl. 0.65m @ 358g/t)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Atlantic Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE:AGB) ("Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results received from a further 21 holes of the resource definition diamond drilling program ongoing at its Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Project in Nova Scotia, Canada. Fifteen Mile Stream is a key gold deposit not yet included in the Life of Mine Plan (LOM) for the Moose River Consolidated (MRC) gold project which is currently under construction. The project has reached overall completion of 50% and is on target for start up in September 2017. Fifteen Mile Stream is located approximately 57km northeast of the central milling facility at Touquoy and accessible by highway. Fifteen Mile Stream's current inferred mineral resources is 11.72 million tonnes at 1.55 g/t Au for 584,000 oz. Bringing the resource to the higher confidence level of measured and indicated status is an important next step to potentially adding to the existing life of mine plan at MRC. Two rigs are presently operating on the property with 118 holes for 11,560m of the planned 25,000m having been drilled to date. A mineral resource update is targeted for mid-2017 and an updated life of mine plan for MRC by Q3, 2017 around the time of production start up.

Drilling Results:

The new assay drill results continue to reflect those grades, widths and geometry of gold mineralization documented from the 1980s and 2011 drilling programs which support the current inferred resource estimate (see below). Mineralization occurs within argillites, greywackes and bedding-parallel quartz veins across the hinge zone and limbs of the E-W trending Fifteen Mile Stream (FMS) Anticline. The northern limb of the anticline dips moderately north, with the southern limb vertical to overturned (generally steeply north dipping). All holes are therefore declined to the south at various dips and hence true widths vary (see assay table below) depending on which limb of the anticline is intersected, and also depending on hole dip. Free gold is commonly observed, and in association with pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite.

The drilling to date has generally been predicated on ready access to dry or "upland" drill sites such that at Egerton-MacLean in particular, results on hand are largely peripheral to the central part of the deposit as presently known. Drilling from wetland sites, and upland sites with restricted access, is now in progress. These sites represent the majority of the inferred resources previously reported for Fifteen Mile Stream. Nevertheless, at this point notably strong and shallow mineralization is beginning to emerge along the southern limb of the anticline at 13250E to 13400E (eg holes FMS-17-055, 059, 067 and 076 to 079), with more assays yet to come from this particular position.

The shallow and widespread dissemination of mineralization in multiple layers across a sub-horizontal anticlinal hinge zone continues to support the concept for the delineation of near surface mineralization.

The accompanying cross sections and drilling progress plan can be viewed here:

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/FMS_Drill_Progress_Plan_and_Sections_170328.pdf

Results subsequent to those previously released are tabulated below. Previous results can be found here: February 10, 2017 and March 1, 2017, and March 16, 2017.

Hole id East North Dip Az. Depth

(m) Significant Intervals

(≥0.5g/t Au and up to 3m internal dilution) From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Approx true width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) FMS-17-056 13000 10080 -60 175 96 87 94 7 5 1.37 FMS-17-069 13275 9999 -60 175 110 19.5 32 12.5 9 1.57 and 82 87 5 3 0.63 and 93 101 8 5 1.06 FMS-17-074 13100 10020 -60 175 41 NSA FMS-17-075 13250 10040 -60 175 110 63 64 1 0.7 5.38 FMS-17-076 13250 10020 -60 175 92 28 36 8 6 31.8 (incl. 35.35 36 0.65 0.5 358) and 41 42 1 0.7 21.7 and 53 56 3 2 1.27 FMS-17-077 13250 10000 -60 175 50 18 34 16 11 3.28 (incl. 23 24 1 0.7 37.2) FMS-17-078 13275 10050 -65 175 131 56 57 1 0.7 6.14 and 61 62 1 0.7 10.10 and 67 68 1 0.7 14.25 and 72 73 1 0.7 12.30 and 78 83 5 4 0.73 FMS-17-079 13300 10020 -45 175 101 12 13 1 0.7 4.90 and 23 24 1 0.7 13.75 and 28 33 5 4 7.18 (incl. 29 30 1 0.7 20.8) and 40 43 3 2 1.71 and 82 90 8 6 0.73 FMS-17-080 13275 9963 -60 175 71 NSA FMS-17-081 13275 9940 -60 175 50 NSA FMS-17-082 13150 10020 -60 175 41 27 30 3 2.5 10.88 (incl. 27 28 1 0.8 31.5) FMS-17-083 13150 10040 -60 175 62 39 40 1 0.8 5.97 and 47 56 9 7 1.37 FMS-17-084 13150 10060 -60 175 80 NSA FMS-17-085 13150 10080 -60 175 101 56 58 2 1.5 44.2 (incl. 56 57 1 0.8 86.1) and 69 70 1 0.8 6.47 and 79 80 1 0.8 18.43 FMS-17-086 13200 10060 -60 175 74.5 NSA FMS-17-087 13200 10040 -60 175 68 NSA FMS-17-088 13200 10020 -60 175 50 34 35 1 0.8 3.29 FMS-17-090 13500 10120 -85 175 80 4.5 12 7.5 5 2.21 and 39 45 6 5 1.61 and 51 74 23 21 5.4 (incl. 51 52 1 1 34.0 (incl. also 58 59 1 1 58.8 and 78 80 2 2 4.88! FMS-17-091 13500 10120 -75 175 101 38 40 2 2 2.51 and 45 72 28 26 1.21 and 86 87 1 1 5.81 FMS-17-092 13500 10120 -65 175 140 52 56 4 3 1.14 and 64 65 1 0.7 7.31 FMS-17-095 12850 10023 -60 175 41 NSA

! Mineralization to end of hole NSA: No significant assays.

The current resource estimate for Fifteen Mile Stream is as follows:

Category Tonnes (millions) Grade (g/t) Au Contained Au (oz.) FIFTEEN MILE STREAM Inferred Resource 11.72 1.55 584,000 Resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability

The Mineral Resource estimate for Fifteen Mile Stream is quoted at a cut-off grade of 0.5g/t. It has an effective date of February 16, 2015 and was prepared as part of a technical report in accordance with NI 43-101 by Mr. Neil Schofield, a principal of FSSI (Australia) Pty Ltd, released on April 2, 2015 on SEDAR.

Results and updates from this drilling program will be reported progressively.

Technical Disclosure

All assays are 50g charge fire assays conducted on whole-sample pulverized 1m samples of sawn, half NQ core with 1-in-10 duplicate assays and insertion of standards and blind blanks. Sample preparation and assaying is conducted at the Sudbury and Vancouver laboratories of ALS Canada Ltd, an entity having no other relationship with the Company. Core recovery is estimated for each metre and averages >97%, excluding occasional voids, usually <2m, representing historic underground workings. Standards, blanks and duplicate assay results are acceptable.

True width of the mineralization varies according to the dip of the enclosing stratigraphy and declination of the relevant drill hole. It is therefore noted for each intersection (see table above). Particularly in the Egerton-Maclean zone hole collars are necessarily located to minimise, though not entirely avoid, ingress to wetland areas and as a result hole declinations are adjusted to compensate for collar positioning. In many cases holes are drilled at different declinations from the same site. Sample distribution is not materially compromised.

The individual drill hole assay results underlying the mineralized intersections listed in the table above have been verified by detailed checking against the original assays sheets. The lengths and average grades of each intersection have also been checked against the drill hole assay logs.

Wally Bucknell, Director of Exploration to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Steven Dean, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements:

