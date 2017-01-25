Atlantic Gold Reports First Drilling Results From the Plenty Prospect

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) -

High Grade Intercepts in Both Argillites and Quartz

Highlights Include: 13m @ 21.8 g/t From 32m (Including 1m @ 263 g/t)

16m @ 5.63 g/t From 43m (Including 1m @ 82.9 g/t)

7m @ 2.42 From 87m

Atlantic Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE:AGB) ("Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results received from the first eight holes drilled at its Plenty prospect in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The Plenty prospect is located 300m south of the Company's Fifteen Mile Stream deposit where diamond drilling is presently underway to bring the resources at that deposit to measured and indicated status, thereby adding to the existing mine life at the Company's Moose River Consolidated Project. Plenty is one of several regional exploration targets selected for investigation, in parallel with Atlantic's ongoing resource definition drilling at Cochrane Hill and Fifteen Mile Stream

Drilling Results:

Results are tabulated below. Four diamond core holes were drilled on each of two sections 200m apart to investigate an east-west trend of modest historic mine workings. This target was drilled in the 1980s but sampling was exclusively focused on quartz veins and did not include disseminated-style mineralization identified at Fifteen Mile Stream. The mineralization trends east-west, dips steeply north and is hosted both within argillites and bedding-parallel quartz veins. Gold is visible in places. True width is approximately 65% of down-hole widths.

The accompanying cross sections and drill hole location plan can be viewed here:

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/AGB123.pdf

Atlantic Gold Chairman and CEO Steven Dean commented, "These results support our view about the prospectivity of Nova Scotia's Meguma Terrane. We see the potential for a number of new deposits along the key mineralising trends, which may add to potential resources and ultimately mill feed for our central mill at Touquoy currently under construction. It is significant that these high grade intercepts are hosted in both the argillites and quartz veins. We plan to follow up these holes with additional drilling to enable us to fully assess the potential to establish a mineral resource at Plenty."

Hole id Easting Northing Dip Az. Depth

(m) Significant Intervals

(≥0.5g/t Au and up to 3m internal dilution) From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) PL-16-001 12925 9840 -60 175 140 NSA* PL-16-002 12925 9820 -60 175 121 NSA* PL-16-003 12925 9800 -60 175 101 32 45 13 21.8 (incl 32 33 1 263) and 49 60 11 1.83 PL-16-004 12925 9800 -48 175 80 43 59 16 5.63 (incl. 47 48 1 82.9) PL-16-005 12725 9800 -60 175 150.5 113 114 1 10.95 PL-16-006 12725 9780 -60 175 131 87 94 7 2.42 and 98 104 6 0.61 PL-16-007 12725 9760 -60 175 110 72 75 3 3.42 PL-16-008 12725 9760 -45 175 110 44 45 1 4.27 *No significant assays.

Technical Disclosure

All core drilled is assayed. All assays are conducted on 1m whole-sampled pulverized samples of sawn, half NQ core and, where mineralization is expected, assayed by total sample screen fire assay with 2x fines fire assays, and insertion of standards and blind blanks. In the hangingwall and footwall of expected mineralization samples are assayed by 50g charge fire assay with any mineralized samples (generally >0.5g/t), and adjacent samples as appropriate, returned for screen fire assay. Sample preparation and assaying is conducted at the Sudbury and Vancouver laboratories of ALS Canada Ltd, an entity having no other relationship with the Company. Core recovery is estimated for each metre and averages >98%. Standards and blanks assay results are acceptable.

True width of the mineralization is approximately 65% of the down-hole width.

The individual drill hole assay results underlying the mineralized intersections listed in the table above have been verified by detailed checking against the original assays sheets. The lengths and average grades of each intersection have also been checked against the drill hole assay logs.

Wally Bucknell, Director of Exploration to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Steven Dean, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements:

