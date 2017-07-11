Atlantic Metro Expands CloudDirect(SM) Suite Nationwide

Integrated Platform of Managed Cloud Hosting, Server Colocation, and Network Connectivity

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - Atlantic Metro Communications -- a nationwide provider of fully managed IT infrastructure services -- today announced the expansion of its CloudDirect℠ service portfolio to cities nationwide. CloudDirect℠ provides private and dedicated cloud hosting, data center colocation, and network connectivity as a single, integrated IT infrastructure platform.

The CloudDirect℠ offering is now available at all Atlantic Metro sites including:

New York: New York City

New Jersey: Weehawken, Piscataway, Somerset

Virginia: Reston, Herndon, Tysons Corner, Ashburn

California: Los Angeles, San Jose

Texas: Dallas

Florida: Miami

CloudDirect℠ seamlessly combines cloud hosting and colocation services, while providing fiber connectivity between the cloud, data centers, and customer premises. Customers see increased levels of security, rapid deployment, consistent performance, and on-demand scalability, as well as the convenience of working with a single provider.

"CloudDirect℠ has experienced tremendous growth and success in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, and the increased demand for connectivity to other regions made the decision to expand an easy one," said Stephen Klenert, Chief Strategy Officer of Atlantic Metro. "Bringing everything together under a single service provider enables customers to reduce their risk profile -- Atlantic Metro is able to proactively monitor, test, and support our clients' entire IT infrastructure."

Integrating these core IT Infrastructure components also gives customers the flexibility to augment physical servers in the cloud, easily migrate legacy servers into the cloud as they approach end-of-life, develop a comprehensive business continuity plan, and much more.

"​When we were consolidating data centers into one facility, we require​d​ high levels of reliability, security, compliance, and low latency bandwidth from our providers," says Max Reynoso, COO of Quant Technologies LLC. ​"​Atlantic Metro fit that profile. Atlantic Metro's​ ability to deliver a range of services that meet our needs has been an added benefit to our organization."

For more information about Atlantic Metro's CloudDirect℠ platform or to order service, please visit www.atlanticmetro.net/solutions.

About Atlantic Metro Communications

Atlantic Metro is a Managed Infrastructure Service Provider, delivering cloud computing, and secure data center colocation, and nationwide network connectivity. Recently recognized by the Silicon Valley Review as one of 2017's top ten fastest growing cloud providers, more than 600 customers -- including Fortune 500 enterprises, finance companies, legal firms, media agencies, healthcare organizations, and web start-ups choose Atlantic Metro for the confidence that comes with customer-focused infrastructure solutions. Atlantic Metro's visionary team strives to foster long-standing relationships and is dedicated to empowering the growth and success of its customers.



For more information, visit www.atlanticmetro.net or contact us via email at sales@atlanticmetro.net.