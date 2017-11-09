Atlantis Sanya Now Open For Booking

The unique entertainment destination resort in Sanya celebrates their first guest bookings through a series of experiential events in Beijing, Chengdu, and Guangzhou introducing their most exceptional room categories

BEIJING, CHINA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Atlantis Sanya announced that it is now accepting bookings and reservations for guests staying in the integrated entertainment destination resort starting May 2018. The public is able to make direct bookings through the website, www.atlantissanya.cn.

With the full support of the resort's owning company, Fosun International, Atlantis Sanya's by invitation-only trade, media, and partner roadshow event in Beijing will introduce unique guest packages for their most luxurious and unique suites, memorable experiences and extraordinary amenities. Each of the packages are designed to immerse guests into all that Atlantis Sanya has to offer.

For guests staying in Atlantis Sanya's signature suites, a special opening package starting from CNY15,888 per night is on offer. This includes complimentary access to the Imperial Club plus airport transfers, private butler service, private in-suite chef prepared breakfast or breakfast provided by in-room dining, a private bar, in-suite check-in and check-out, rental of one private cabana for four guests, one DigiPhoto, and use of up to two hours each day with a private trainer for guests staying in the Imperial Suite which has its own private gym, and complimentary laundry and pressing.

Atlantis Sanya Managing Director Heiko Schreiner said, "We are extremely excited to introduce Atlantis Sanya to our trade, media, and partners in North China. Through the series of experiential events we are holding across major cities, we want to raise awareness about the first Atlantis resort in China and invite guests to experience our unique offering." He added, "For those who can't wait to immerse themselves in the lost city of Atlantis, we are thrilled to announce that bookings are now open for Atlantis Sanya."

Five of the resort's spacious and luxurious rooms are underwater, immersing guests in the underwater civilization of Atlantis. The unique Neptune Underwater Suite and Poseidon Underwater Suite both command impressive views right into the heart of the Ambassador Lagoon and the 86,000 marine animals that reside inside through floor to ceiling glass window panels. The underwater suites further offer guests premium brand sound system, premium branded bath amenities and a 12 square meter balcony for the Neptune Underwater Suites priced at CNY58,888 per night and a 33 square meter balcony for the larger Poseidon Underwater suite for CNY108,888 per night. Able to relax in luxury whilst gazing into the resort's marine habitat, there is no doubt that Atlantis Sanya's underwater suites serve as the ultimate viewing platform into the underwater world of the Ambassador Lagoon.

The resort's Royal Suite, priced at CNY35,888 per night boasts an expansive view of the ocean and Aquaventure Waterpark. The suite is able to accommodate up to five adults and two children, with two spacious bedrooms, a pantry, premium brand sound system and a balcony measuring 73 square meters. The Presidential Suite is a two-bedroom luxury suite, offering ocean views and Imperial Club Lounge access is set at CNY15,888 per night. The Imperial Suite is the largest ocean-view suite and the pinnacle of luxury in Sanya. It occupies the entirety of the resort's top floor and offers guests exclusive access to the floor's facilities including four lavish bedrooms, a grand living area, a private gym and a private spa room. All in-house guests have full complimentary access to Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium.

Located at Haitang Bay, Atlantis, Sanya Hainan will encompass 540,000 square meters of unparalleled excitement and larger than life experiences embodied in China's newest five-star luxury resort. Built around the myth of The Lost City of Atlantis and overlooking the spectacular South China Sea, the resort offers exhilarating water play on Aquaventure Waterpark's twisting waterslides, one-to-one interaction with dolphins and sea lions at Dolphin Cay and Sea Lion Point, exploring the ancient Atlantis civilization at The Lost Chambers Aquarium alongside the exotic marine creatures that reside there, and a look into the largest open-air aquarium in the world, The Ambassador Lagoon, through a mesmerizing viewing platform.

During their stay at Atlantis, guests will be delighted to discover a wealth of impeccable dining choices at the resort with 21 different restaurants, cafes, lounges, and bars that include the signature Ossiano Underwater Restaurant and Bar, as well as celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's award winning Bread Street Kitchen and Bar. Atlantis also features a sophisticated and exclusive spa, boutiques of world famous brands, a conference centre and multi-function ballrooms, ideal for all leisure and MICE events. Already a leading holiday destination, Hainan Island will be transformed into the new pinnacle of entertainment in China with the addition of this new trailblazing landmark.

With China's first of its kind luxury underwater suites, largest open-air aquarium, and a host to unique gastronomic attractions, Atlantis Sanya will undoubtedly become a globally recognized travel destination and the premier resort in Sanya, Hainan Island. For more information, guests may log on to www.atlantissanya.cn.

*All rates are inclusive of service charge and value added tax.

About Atlantis Sanya

Owned by Fosun International and managed by Kerzner International, Atlantis Sanya is China's premiere underwater world inspired entertainment resort destination located in Haitang Bay, Sanya, Hainan province. This RMB11 billion ocean-themed development occupies a space of 540,000 square metres and has 1,314 guestrooms & suites. It features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, including the 200,000-square metre Aquaventure Waterpark, 86,000 sea creatures in lagoons, and displays at The Lost Chambers Aquarium that use more than 13.5 million litres of sea water. It also has a 1,800-seater theatre at Dolphin Cay, state-of-the-art marine protection and conservation facilities, and a Sea Lion Point. The resort also offers a wide range of dining options with 21 restaurants, lounges, bars, and cafes. From 2016, Atlantis has won a number of awards including The Best Landmark Resort Brand awarded by City Traveler, Most Anticipated Resort in China awarded by World Traveler, Most Anticipated Hotel 2016-2017, High-End Hotel Selection & China Must Stay Hotels TOP50 awarded by Voyage, Best Anticipated Newly Opening Award of Best D.E.S.I.G.N. Hotels awarded by The Bund and Most Anticipated New Hotel Opening by 21st Century Business Herald.

For further information about Atlantis please visit www.atlantissanya.cn