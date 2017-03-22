ATLAS Mara Limited: Notice of Annual Results and AGM

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - ATLAS Mara Limited ( LSE : ATMA)

LSE: ATMA

22 March 2017

Annual Results and AGM Dates

Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara", or "the Company"), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, is pleased to announce that it will publish its audited full year results for the year ended 31 December 2016 on 29 March 2017.

The company will update the market on its operational and financial progress during 2016 and its strategic ambitions for 2017 on an investor call at 10.00am EST / 3.00pm BST on that day. Full details for the conference call will be in the results announcement.

Atlas Mara also confirms that its Annual General Meeting will be held in New York City at 375 Park Avenue (21st floor), New York, NY, 10152 on 31 May 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

John-Paul Crutchley, +971 4275 6000

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Teneo Blue Rubicon, +44 (20) 7260 2700

Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.