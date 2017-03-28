Atlas Mara Limited: Notice of Results

SOURCE: ATLAS Mara Limited
TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara", or "the Company") (LSE: ATMA), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, had intended to publish its full year results for the year ending 31 December 2016 tomorrow, Wednesday 29 March, concurrently with Union Bank of Nigeria ("UBN"), its associate investment.
Given Atlas Mara's requirements to associate account UBN's results, Atlas Mara is required to defer its earnings release until UBN has released their results to the market via the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The delay is the consequence of a listing requirement.
Atlas Mara apologizes to its investors for any inconvenience caused.
Atlas Mara reconfirms its guidance for Full Year 2016, which will not be impacted by this delay.
The Company will update the market in due course.
About Atlas Mara
Atlas Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.
