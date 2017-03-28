Atlas Mara Limited: Notice of Results

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara", or "the Company") ( LSE : ATMA), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, had intended to publish its full year results for the year ending 31 December 2016 tomorrow, Wednesday 29 March, concurrently with Union Bank of Nigeria ("UBN"), its associate investment.

Given Atlas Mara's requirements to associate account UBN's results, Atlas Mara is required to defer its earnings release until UBN has released their results to the market via the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The delay is the consequence of a listing requirement.

Atlas Mara apologizes to its investors for any inconvenience caused.

Atlas Mara reconfirms its guidance for Full Year 2016, which will not be impacted by this delay.

The Company will update the market in due course.