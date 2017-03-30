ATLAS Mara Limited: Notice to publish full year results

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara", or "the Company") ( LSE : ATMA), the sub-Saharan Africa financial services group, will publish its full year results for the year ending 31 December 2016 tomorrow, Friday 31 March 2017.

In connection with the publication of the results, management will hold an investor conference call at 10am EDT / 3pm BST. Details for the call are below.

Participants dial-in number

United States: +1 (718) 873 9077

United Kingdom: +44 (0)2031394830

Participant PIN Code: 74417302#

About Atlas Mara