ATLAS Mara Limited: Notice to publish full year results

SOURCE: ATLAS Mara Limited
March 30, 2017 13:57 ET
TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara", or "the Company") (LSE: ATMA), the sub-Saharan Africa financial services group, will publish its full year results for the year ending 31 December 2016 tomorrow, Friday 31 March 2017.
In connection with the publication of the results, management will hold an investor conference call at 10am EDT / 3pm BST. Details for the call are below.
Participants dial-in number
United States: +1 (718) 873 9077
United Kingdom: +44 (0)2031394830
Participant PIN Code: 74417302#
About Atlas Mara
Atlas Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.
Contact detailsInvestors:
John-Paul Crutchley
+971 4275 6000
Kojo Dufu
+1 212 883 4330
Media:
Teneo Blue Rubicon
+44 (20) 7260 2700
Anthony Silverman
Contact detailsInvestors:
John-Paul Crutchley
+971 4275 6000
Kojo Dufu
+1 212 883 4330
Media:
Teneo Blue Rubicon
+44 (20) 7260 2700
Anthony Silverman
See all RSS Newsfeeds