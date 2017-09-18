ATLAS Mara Limited: Voting Rights & Director/PDMR Shareholding Update

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - ( LSE : ATMA)

LSE: ATMA

18 September 2017

Atlas Mara Total Voting Rights and Director/PDMR Shareholding Update

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), Atlas Mara (LON: ATMA) notifies the market that as of 18 September 2017, Atlas Mara has 172,258,735 ordinary shares in issue, of which 1,977,096 are held in treasury and 3,298,298 shares are held in escrow as part of the acquisition-related contingent consideration disclosed to the market on 1 July 2016.

Atlas Mara hereby confirms that the total number of voting rights in Atlas Mara is 166,983,341. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Atlas Mara under the DTRs.

Atlas Mara also announces that Robert E. Diamond, Jr, Chairman and certain members of senior management, participated in the recent Placing and Open Offer, which was completed on 31 August 2017.

The information set out below is being provided in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014:

Name Number of Ordinary

Shares held prior to

the Placing and

Open Offer

Number of Shares

Acquired Number of Ordinary

Shares held following the

Placing and Open

Offer

% Robert E. Diamond, Jr 2,537,141 1,014,348 3,551,489 2.13 Beatrice Hamza Bassey 173,719 90,826 264,545 0.16 Mike Christelis 43,290 16,942 60,232 0.04 Arina McDonald 233,407 74,882 308,289 0.18 Kenroy Dowers 64,643 13,758 78,401 0.05

Contact Details

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Teneo Strategy, +44 (20) 7260 2700

Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.