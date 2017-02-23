TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - ATLAS Mara Limited ( LSE : ATMA)

Atlas Mara Total Voting Rights Update

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), Atlas Mara (LON: ATMA) notifies the market that as of 23 February 2017, Atlas Mara has 83,092,069 ordinary shares in issue, of which 2,339,080 are held in treasury and 3,298,298 shares are held in escrow as part of the contingent consideration for the acquisition of Finance Bank Zambia Limited, as disclosed to the market on 1 July 2016.

Atlas Mara hereby confirms that the total number of voting rights in Atlas Mara is 77,454,691. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Atlas Mara under the DTRs.

Contact Details

Investors

John-Paul Crutchley, +971 4 275 6000

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Teneo Blue Rubicon, +44 (20) 7260 2700

Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.