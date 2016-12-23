AtmanCo Announces a Change on the Board of Directors

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - AtmanCo inc. ("AtmanCo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ATW) announces today that M. W. Brian Edwards has resigned from the Board of Directors of AtmanCo and from his role of president of the Board. His resignation is effective immediately. Michel Guay, president and CEO of AtmanCo will serve as president of the Board going forward. On a personal note and on behalf of AtmanCo, Michel Guay wants to thank Brian for all his devotion and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Additional information regarding the Company are available on SEDAR www.sedar.com

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services provider (as per meaning assigned to this term in TSX Venture Exchange's policies) bear no liability as to the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ATMANCO

AtmanCo is the publisher of a scientifically validated psychometric test. Through the HR cloud platform or the application program interface (API), the results allow the companies to optimize the talents of their human capital by improving the recruiting and organizational development success rate. AtmanCo's solutions also enable impacting the major consumer market by easily integrating them with our partners' technological solutions. AtmanCo is also the owner of RNIS Telecommunications inc ('VoxTel') which owns the online dating site Quebec Rencontres as well as offering various interactive and billing wireless and landline telephone solutions.