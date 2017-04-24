AtmanCo Announces an Annual Growth in Revenues of 298% and a Profit of 366k in the Fourth Quarter of 2016

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - AtmanCo inc. ("AtmanCo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ATW) announces its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Highlights:

As part of its strategic plan, on October 5, 2016, the Company closed the acquisition of RNIS Telecommunications Inc. ('VoxTel') and InformationTelcharge.com for a total purchase price of $2.4m with $1.5m paid cash at closing.

The Company announces revenues of $3.4m compared to revenues of $0.8m for 2015 comparable year, a $2.6m or 298% increase.

As of December 31, 2016, the Company's would begin 2017 with an order book totalling $8.9m compared to $0.8m as of December 31, 2015 for an increase of $8.1m.

For the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company announced a profit of $366k in comparison to a loss of $407k for the fourth quarter of 2015.

As of December 31, 2016, the Company has cash totalling $378k compared to $55k as of December 31, 2015, along with a positive working capital by opposite to 2015.

Total assets increased from $1.5m to $7.3m between December 31, 2015 and December 31, 2016 while equity increased from $0.9m to $2.1m.

The selected financial information below originates from the interim consolidated financial statements:



in thousands of $

(except amounts per share) 3 months ended December 31, 2016 12 months ended December 31, 2016 3 months ended December 31, 2015 12 months ended December 31, 2015 Consolidated statement of comprehensive loss Revenues 2 606 3 378 95 847 Net income (loss)



366



(333)



(407)



(1 233)

« The year 2016 was an important year in the pursuit of our strategic plan with the acquisition of VoxTel, said Michel Guay, President and CEO of AtmanCo. It will propel us into fast-growing markets and significantly increase our sales and backlog. We will continue to invest in technology, as well as sales and marketing, in order to seize market and development opportunities and reinforce our position in the marketplace. We will also explore other strategic acquisition opportunities alongside our internal growth plan », said President and CEO of AtmanCo, Michel Guay.

The above data includes a summary of highlights. For further information, please consult the Corporation's interim consolidated financial statement as well as the Management Report for the year ended December 31, 2016 at www.sedar.com.

AtmanCo grants new option shares

The Company announces that a total of 1 500 000 share purchase options have been granted to officers and employees of the Company as well as members of the board of directors, pursuant to the terms of its share option plan (the "Plan"). These options are exercisable at $0.11 per share and expire on April 20, 2022. The Plan provides that options may be exercised on a cumulative basis over a period of three years from the date they are granted, as to one-third after one year, and additional one-third after two years and the balance after the end of the third year.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. There is a risk that expectations and forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties, which could make actual results differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, no history of profitability, future financing, intellectual property and patents, key personnel, competitive marketplace, technology obsolescence, share price volatility and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings. While AtmanCo anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, AtmanCo specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward looking statements, unless obligated to do so by applicable securities laws.

Additional information regarding the Company are available on SEDAR www.sedar.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services provider (as per meaning assigned to this term in TSX Venture Exchange's policies) bear no liability as to the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ATMANCO

AtmanCo (TSX VENTURE:ATW) is a leader in information technology, owner of several web platforms including Atman, Québec Rencontres, VoxTel and Bloomed. Atman and its APIs enable companies to optimize their human capital. Quebec Rencontres is a web and mobile social network application catered to building serious and sustainable relationships. VoxTel offers various interactive landline and mobile phone solutions, as well as carrier billing and SMS features. Bloomed is a cloud-based platform to manage data (smart data) on consumers and their behaviors, which is developed for marketing agencies and their campaigns for the consumer and corporate markets.