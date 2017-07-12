AtmanCo Announces an Exclusive Licensing Agreement With Xpand Marketing to Commercialize MyFlex in Canada and Europe

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - AtmanCo Inc. ("AtmanCo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ATW) has signed a three year strategic agreement with XPAND MARKETING INC. (« XPAND MARKETING ») for the licensing rights of MYFLEXAPP in Canada and in Europe and expanding into other markets with respect to licensing rights, for the launch and distribution of a new technology revolutionizing the telecommunications industry with access to a Private Global Network providing multiple lines capacity to any smartphone, including American local lines, that pulverizes long distance fees for phone users around the world.

XPAND MARKETING wishes to introduce its application to Canadian and European consumers and to expand its Private Global Network by eliminating the telecommunications borders to allow the greatest number of people to access local to local telephone communications throughout North America and, soon, all across the world, breaking up all boundaries.

"We are pleased to enter into this exclusivity agreement that will enable AtmanCo's subsidiary VoxTel to continue its expansion into the telecommunications and DRTV industries utilizing its telephone billing expertise. The telecommunication industry is shifting, operators in all markets have started eliminating roaming charges and they will consequently focus on their long distance revenues. MyFlexAPP technology will offer people a unique and revolutionary solution to reduce these costs by allowing Canadians to call the USA on their mobile phones as if they were calling locally and this, regardless of their respective phone carriers." said Michel Guay, President and CEO of AtmanCo.

"We are delighted with this agreement with AtmanCo. VoxTel, its subsidiary, offers attractive marketing solutions for the direct to consumer market we are targeting", said Kenny Trattner, founder and president of XPAND MARKETING. "We are very excited about our entry into the DRTV industry with this deal in a related and complementary market to our US network which will open the doors to many other territories in Europe." added Kenny Trattner.

ABOUT XPAND MARKETING

Whereas XPAND owns the full distribution rights to MYFLEX App technology, a revolutionary and disruptive communication application that is transforming the global communications landscape - leveraging trillions of dollars of embedded infrastructure to provide the highest quality voice and text communications at a fraction of the cost of existing providers.

Whereas the proprietary platform delivers carrier grade quality (not VOIP) while enabling the use of multiple phone numbers on a single device (smart phone), regardless of who the provider or the carrier is for the phones "native" number.

ABOUT ATMANCO

AtmanCo (TSX VENTURE:ATW) is a leader in information technology, owner of several web platforms including Atman, Québec Rencontres, VoxTel and Bloomed. Atman and its APIs enable companies to optimize their human capital. Quebec Rencontres is a web and mobile social network application catered to building serious and sustainable relationships. VoxTel offers various interactive landline and mobile phone solutions, as well as carrier billing and SMS features. Bloomed is a cloud-based platform to manage data (smart data) on consumers and their behaviors, which is developed for marketing agencies and their campaigns for the consumer and corporate markets.