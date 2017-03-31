AtmanCo's Psychometric Test Will Soon be Offered to University Students in the United States

The Atman psychometric test will be offered to university students in the American market through a promotional campaign co-launched with Sparkroom

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - AtmanCo Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ATW) announced today that it has partnered with Sparkroom, a leader in student recruitment, providing fully transparent, data-driven strategies designed to achieve enrollment objectives.

Sparkroom's Student Acquisition Platform is a preferred tool for North American universities to recruit new students. This partnership between AtmanCo and Sparkroom will introduce an advertising campaign for AtmanCo's B2C version of its renowned psychometric test through MTVU in May of this year. MTVU is directly linked to university campuses in the United States, with exposure to more than 3 million students and reaches an audience of 11 million people through their MTVU channel.

AtmanCo's B2C product, bloomed.com, will serve as a web platform for this advertising campaign by offering students a psychometric test to discover their personality profile. The personalized results will help students:

Succeed academically,

integrate into the student life on campus, and

Find the most compatible people to build the best in-class groups.

"We are pleased to announce the partnership with Sparkroom on this marketing campaign, which is in line with AtmanCo's customer acquisition and big data implementation goals. Furthermore, we are delighted to be able to reach new markets with our API and its many applications. Sparkroom points out that students need all the tools to help with personal development, and personality testing is an ideal way to understand one's self. The success of this project is based on the enthusiasm of young people to learn about themselves", said Michel Guay, founder, president, chief executive officer and chairman of the Board of AtmanCo.

ABOUT SPARKROOM

Through the deployment of award-winning technology and services, Sparkroom helps higher education marketers rapidly grow their enrollment volume. Sparkroom marketing technology and services address the full student lifecycle, with a focus on delivering higher-quality prospects and better conversion rates. Our full-service solutions are designed to measure marketing effectiveness in relation to student recruitment efforts.

- Sparkroom performance marketing technology integrates campaign data, automates processes based on performance and provides holistic cross-channel attribution reporting and analytics, including cross-channel dashboards.

- Sparkroom enrollment marketing services include demand generation and student recruitment support to manage cross-channel marketing campaigns from strategy to execution to optimization and beyond.

- Sparkroom enrollment management solutions, inclusive of enrollment management consulting and short OPM engagements, layer on operational services for institutions in need of end-to-end support.

ABOUT ATMANCO

AtmanCo is the publisher of a scientifically validated psychometric test. Through the HR cloud platform or the application program interface (API), the results allow the companies to optimize the talents of their human capital by improving the recruiting and organizational development success rate. AtmanCo's solutions also enable impacting the major consumer market by easily integrating them with our partners' technological solutions. For more information, follow us at @atmanco and on LinkedIn. AtmanCo is also the owner of RNIS Telecommunications inc ('VoxTel') which owns the online dating site Quebec Rencontres as well as offering various interactive and billing wireless and landline telephone solutions.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services provider (as per meaning assigned to this term in TSX Venture Exchange's policies) bear no liability as to the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. There is a risk that expectations and forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties, which could make actual results differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, no history of profitability, future financing, intellectual property and patents, key personnel, competitive marketplace, technology obsolescence, share price volatility and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings. While AtmanCo anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, AtmanCo specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward looking statements, unless obligated to do so by applicable securities laws

Additional information regarding the Company are available on SEDAR www.sedar.com