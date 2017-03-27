Tech Elite 250 list recognizes IT solution providers with deep technical expertise and premier certifications

STOW, OH--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - AtNetPlus announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named AtNetPlus to its 2017 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size.

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations -- which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support -- are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

As a company, AtNetPlus is dedicated to continuous training and certifications to ensure our technicians have up-to-date skill sets to provide the best to our clients. AtNetPlus CEO Jay Mellon said, "We continue to maintain a commitment to education, training, and certifications for our employees. Through these avenues we're able to help nurture our employees and provide the best solutions for our customers. We are proud to be recognized as part of the Tech Elite 250."

"This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers," said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. "They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation -- the CRN Tech Elite 250."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at www.crn.com/techelite250.

About AtNetPlus, Inc.

AtNetPlus helps small and medium businesses take control of their technology. We work with clients to build the best possible managed services, web development, online backup, managed security, VoIP phone systems, and hosting solutions for their business. We offer peace of mind through 24 x 7 network and website monitoring; keeping businesses connected, secure, and working -- all at a predictable cost.

For more information, visit www.AtNetPlus.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.