AtNetPlus Supports Entrepreneurs and Small-to-Mid Sized Businesses During National Entrepreneurship Week

STOW, OH--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - AtNetPlus today announced its participation in National Entrepreneurship Week, a week-long series of activities that celebrates the efforts and impact of entrepreneurs and small-to-mid sized businesses. Led by Microsoft and supported by more than 100 companies including AtNetPlus, National Entrepreneurship Week will kick off on Monday, Feb. 20 and conclude on Friday, Feb. 24.

Throughout the week, there will be a variety of opportunities for entrepreneurs to get involved, including a live broadcast of the National Entrepreneurship Week kick-off in New York City, informative webcasts and a Twitter chat. AtNetPlus is hosting an Open House on Tuesday, February 21, from 11:30 - 2:30 pm.

The official National Entrepreneurship Week website, www.entrepreneurshipweek.com, houses details on each of the week's daily events and offers. In addition, the site features free articles and downloadable resources on topics like business technology, branding and best practices -- all designed to help eager entrepreneurs launch a business and to enable established small businesses to grow and thrive.

"National Entrepreneurship Week is about celebrating existing entrepreneurs and the positive impact they have on our economy, while showing aspiring entrepreneurs that they can make their dream a reality," said Cindy Bates, vice president of small-to-midsized business at Microsoft. "Entrepreneurs who are bringing knowledge and support to help make this week a success will play a vital role during this initiative."

