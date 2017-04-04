Atomera to Announce and Host First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, May 2, 2017

LOS GATOS, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Atomera Incorporated ( NASDAQ : ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, announced today that will host a conference call and webcast to present its first quarter 2017 results on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 1:30 pm pacific time.

The call can be accessed in the following ways:

(844) 263-8318 from within the United States

+1 (213) 358-0960 internationally

via webcast from the company's web site at www.atomera.com in the investor relations section

replay available for 7 days (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 passcode 2390715





About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com