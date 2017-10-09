Atomera to Announce and Host Third Quarter 2017 Business Update & Results Conference Call on Monday, November 6, 2017

SOURCE: Atomera Incorporated
LOS GATOS, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced today that will host a conference call and webcast to present its third quarter 2017 business update and results on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 1:30 pm Pacific time.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com
