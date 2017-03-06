Enables more customers to quickly evaluate and adopt Atomera's material innovations

LOS GATOS, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) -

Highlights:

Atomera's Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®) enhances transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics.

Synopsys' Sentaurus™ TCAD (Technology Computer Aided Design) tools help manufacturers develop and optimize semiconductor process technologies and devices.

Atomera's MST® module can now be modeled in Sentaurus TCAD.

The collaboration will enable manufacturers to shorten the time it takes to integrate MST® into their production lines

Atomera Incorporated ( NASDAQ : ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced its collaboration with Synopsys, Inc. to model Mears Silicon Technology (MST®) in Synopsys' Sentaurus TCAD tools. As semiconductor-scaling challenges continue to grow, MST® enables semiconductor manufacturers to achieve dramatic improvements in device performance and power efficiency.

The collaboration uses Synopsys' "Sentaurus Process" and "Sentaurus Device" TCAD tools to show how MST® can provide significant advantages to semiconductor manufacturers that plan to install MST into their production lines. These new Sentaurus TCAD models for MST® will reduce process integration cycle time, reduce costly wafer runs and enable parametric device data to be extracted for semiconductor manufacturers evaluating MST® architectural and material innovations.

"Synopsys is the recognized leader in TCAD simulation software for semiconductor process research and development," said Scott Bibaud, Atomera President and CEO. "The collaboration with Synopsys is just another example of the growing momentum of Atomera with foundries and integrated device manufacturers. The ability to easily demonstrate the improvements enabled by Atomera's MST® combined with the ability to shorten time to production is critical for accelerating the adoption of our technology."

"Synopsys' collaboration with Atomera represents how we work with cutting-edge technology providers to assist our customers in understanding, adopting, and integrating the latest advancements in the semiconductor market," said Terry Ma, Vice President of Engineering, TCAD at Synopsys.

MST® provides many potential advantages to semiconductor makers including:

Allows manufacturers to address their yield, power and performance challenges at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches.

Extends the life of legacy semiconductor fabs by providing up to a full node of performance benefits to existing fab production lines.

Improves a number of device performance parameters including mobility, gate leakage, variability, matching and reliability.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of its MST® technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that Atomera has not yet commenced revenue producing operations or entered into a definitive agreement with regard to the licensing or commercialization of its MST technology, thus subjecting Atomera to all of the risks inherent in a pre-revenue enterprise; (2) risks related to Atomera's ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of its MST® technology; (3) Atomera's ability to protect its proprietary technology, trade secrets and know-how and (4) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in Atomera's final prospectus dated August 5, 2016 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2016. Atomera caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Atomera does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.