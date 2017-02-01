Atomera to Host Fourth Quarter and 2016 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, March 7, 2017

LOS GATOS, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Atomera Incorporated ( NASDAQ : ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, announced today that the company will report fourth quarter and 2016 results and host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 1:30 pm pacific time.

The call can be accessed in the following ways:

(844) 263-8318 from within the United States

+1 (213) 358-0960 internationally

Webcast from the company's web site at www.atomera.com in the investor relations section

Replay available for 7 days (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 passcode 65012959

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. Atomera is an intellectual property development and licensing company. More information can be found at www.atomera.com