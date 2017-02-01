Atomera to Host Fourth Quarter and 2016 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, March 7, 2017

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc.
February 01, 2017 06:30 ET
LOS GATOS, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, announced today that the company will report fourth quarter and 2016 results and host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 1:30 pm pacific time.
The call can be accessed in the following ways:
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. Atomera is an intellectual property development and licensing company. More information can be found at www.atomera.com
Investor Contact:Nick Kormeluk
(949) 500-0003Email Contact
Investor Contact:Nick Kormeluk
(949) 500-0003Email Contact
See all RSS Newsfeeds