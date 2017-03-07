Atomera Incorporated Provides Fourth Quarter and Year-End Update

LOS GATOS, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Atomera Incorporated ("Atomera" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today provided a corporate update and announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Signed evaluation agreement with one new top-tier integrated device manufacturer and entered into the engagement and planning phase with four new prospective customers. Atomera's three earliest potential customers continue evaluation of MST ® .

. Announced a collaboration with Synopsys, Inc., a leading provider of Technology Computer-Aided Design (TCAD) software tools, to integrate MST ® into their Sentaurus TCAD models. This collaboration enables companies to model the integration of MST ® into their semiconductor process which should shorten the time to adoption of Atomera's technology.

into their Sentaurus TCAD models. This collaboration enables companies to model the integration of MST into their semiconductor process which should shorten the time to adoption of Atomera's technology. Announced an R&D service agreement with specialty foundry TSI Semiconductors, enabling the Company to run internal wafer experiments resulting in significantly faster cycle times for developing MST® films and integrating them with new customers.

Management Commentary

"We are extremely pleased with our progress in 2016," commented Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "Our level of customer activity has never been stronger or broader than it is currently. We are now in various phases of engagement with over 30% of the top semiconductor companies in the world. During the last quarter, we have taken major steps toward accelerating our internal MST® development, shortening customer evaluation time for our revolutionary technology, and our very strong cash position affords us runway to continue investing in our technology and developing our business for the long term," added Mr. Bibaud.

Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company incurred a net loss of $3.4 million, or ($0.28) per share, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million, or ($3.08) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2015. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the fourth quarter of 2016 was a loss of $2.1 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $12.6 million, or ($2.22) per share, compared to a net loss of $9.5 million, or ($7.55) per share in the year ended December 31, 2015. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2016 was a loss of $7.5 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.1 million in 2015.

The Company had $26.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016, compared to $3.2 million as of December 31, 2015.

The total number of shares outstanding was 12,024,564 as of December 31, 2016.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ ("MST®"), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nanoscaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap.

Atomera Incorporated Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands)



December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,718 $ 3,197 Restricted investment -- 15 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96 48 Total current assets 26,814 3,260 Property and equipment, net 28 15 Deferred offering costs -- 145 Security deposit 37 -- Total assets $ 26,879 $ 3,420 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 353 $ 301 Accrued expenses 168 131 Accrued payroll related expenses 510 14 Senior secured convertible promissory notes payable, net -- 16,095 Total liabilities 1,031 16,541 Commitments and contingencies -- -- Stockholders' equity (deficiency): Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and 2015 -- -- Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 12,025 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and 1,617 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2015 12 2 Additional paid-in capital 121,833 70,452 Subscription receivable -- (188 ) Accumulated deficit (95,997 ) (83,387 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) 25,848 (13,121 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 26,879 $ 3,420

Atomera Incorporated Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months ended

December 31, (unaudited) Twelve Months ended

December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Operating Expenses: Research and development $ 1,236 $ 492 $ 3,993 $ 2,022 General and administrative 1,736 960 5,105 3,441 Selling and marketing 462 18 901 36 Total operating expenses $ 3,434 $ 1,470 $ 9,999 $ 5,499 Loss from operations (3,434 ) (1,470 ) (9,999 ) (5,499 ) Other income/(expense): Interest income 21 -- 29 5 Interest expense -- (567 ) (2,640 ) (1,930 ) Loss on settlement of options and warrants -- (2,089 ) -- (2,089 ) Total other expense, net 21 (2,656 ) (2,611 ) (4,014 ) Net loss: $ (3,413 ) $ (4,126 ) $ (12,610 ) $ (9,513 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (3.08 ) $ (2.22 ) $ (7.55 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,025 1,338 5,682 1,260