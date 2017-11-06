Atomera Incorporated Provides Third Quarter Update

LOS GATOS, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 6, 2017) - Atomera Incorporated ("Atomera" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today provided a corporate update and announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Third Quarter Highlights

Atomera announced a new customer entering trials, which increases the number of potential customers in the pivotal integration phase to five.

13 total customers are now engaged with Atomera with two new additions since last quarter.

Synopsys' latest release of its market-leading TCAD software now supports modeling Atomera's MST technology.

Participated in marketing roadshow with Synopsys showcasing the simulation of MST.

Management Commentary

"Our third quarter showed significant increases in customer activity, both with new trials and earlier phase engagement. Atomera's new Synopsys TCAD capability is generating strong industry enthusiasm and helping to shorten our time to revenue," commented Scott Bibaud, President and CEO.

Third Quarter Financial Results

During the third quarter of 2017, the Company incurred a net loss of $3.3 million, or ($0.27) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or ($0.30) per share, in the second quarter of 2017, and a net loss of $4.1 million, or ($0.56) per share, for the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the third quarter of 2017 was a loss of $2.4 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter of 2017 of $2.2 million, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2016.

The Company had $19.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2017, compared to $21.7 million as of June 30, 2017.

The total number of shares outstanding was 12,160,637 as of September 30, 2017.

Note about NonGAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a nonGAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stockbased compensation and the change in fair value of derivative liabilities. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarlytitled measures used by other companies. We believe that this nonGAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of its reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ ("MST®"), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nanoscaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap.

Atomera Incorporated Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,606 $ 26,718 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 132 96 Total current assets 19,738 26,814 Property and equipment, net 31 28 Security deposit 37 37 Total assets $ 19,806 $ 26,879 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 286 $ 353 Accrued expenses 299 168 Accrued payroll related expenses 277 510 Total liabilities 862 1,031 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 12,161 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and 12,025 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 125,387 121,833 Accumulated deficit (106,455 ) (95,997 ) Total stockholders' equity 18,944 25,848 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,806 $ 26,879

Atomera Incorporated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months ended

September 30, Nine Months ended

September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 1,602 $ 941 $ 4,502 $ 2,757 General and administrative 1,374 1,613 4,689 3,369 Selling and marketing 350 229 1,367 439 Total operating expenses 3,326 2,783 10,558 6,565 Loss from operations (3,326 ) (2,783 ) (10,558 ) (6,565 ) Other income/(expense): Interest income 42 6 106 8 Interest expense - (1,330 ) - (2,640 ) Other expense - - (6 ) - Total other income / (expense), net 42 (1,324 ) 100 (2,632 ) Net loss $ (3,284 ) $ (4,107 ) $ (10,458 ) $ (9,197 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (2.59 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,161 7,382 12,111 3,553