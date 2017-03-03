Atomera Incorporated to Attend 29th Annual Roth Capital Conference

LOS GATOS, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - Atomera Incorporated ( NASDAQ : ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will be attending the 29th Annual Roth Capital Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 in Dana Point, CA. The Company will be hosting one on one meetings all day Tuesday. Any investors wishing to meet with management at the event should contact their representative at Roth or Nick Kormeluk at the email address listed below.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ ("MST®"), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com