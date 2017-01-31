Atomera to Present at the IEEE Electron Devices Technology and Manufacturing Conference (EDTM) 2017

Selection of Multiple Papers Validates Atomera's Architectural and Material Innovations

LOS GATOS, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Atomera Incorporated ( NASDAQ : ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced that is has been selected to present multiple papers at the upcoming IEEE Electron Devices Technology and Manufacturing Conference (EDTM) 2017, February 28-March 2 in Toyama, Japan. The company will be showcasing its Mears Silicon Technology (MST®) a patented, quantum-engineered material that enhances transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics.

As semiconductor scaling challenges continue to grow, the industry's collaborative efforts to overcome them must increase. The presentations will detail some of Atomera's newest More-than-Moore architectural and material innovations, including:

Punch-Through Stop Doping Profile Control via Interstitial Trapping by Oxygen-Insertion Silicon Channel. This presentation will take place on March 1 st .

The Impact of Oxygen Insertion Technology on SRAM Yield Performance. This poster presentation will take place on multiple days.





Atomera's Mears Silicon Technology (MST®) is currently being evaluated by foundries and integrated device manufacturers. To schedule a meeting please contact: customer@atomera.com, investor@atomera.com or press@atomera.com.

About MST® Technology

Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®) is a patented, quantum-engineered material which is able to enhance transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics. That means consumer electronics, such as mobile phones can have longer battery life, IOT devices can be made smaller, and cloud computing will become even more powerful.

Manufacturers can address their yield, power and performance challenges at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches. Atomera breathes new life into semiconductor fabs by providing up to a full node of performance benefits to existing fab processes enabling significantly better performance in today's electronics. Atomera's patented material technology enables more efficient and better controlled current flow, leading to dramatic improvements in device performance and power efficiency.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of its MST® technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that Atomera has not yet commenced revenue producing operations or entered into a definitive agreement with regard to the licensing or commercialization of its MST technology, thus subjecting Atomera to all of the risks inherent in a pre-revenue enterprise; (2) risks related to Atomera's ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of its MST® technology; (3) Atomera's ability to protect its proprietary technology, trade secrets and know-how and (4) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in Atomera's final prospectus dated August 5, 2016 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2016. Atomera caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Atomera does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.