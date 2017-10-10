Atomera Technology Supported by Synopsys Sentaurus in Latest Release

Industry leading Sentaurus TCAD software will assist design engineers in modeling Atomera's semiconductor performance enhancement technology

Highlights:

Atomera's Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®) enhances transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics.

Atomera's MST module can now be modeled using the latest release of Synopsys' Sentaurus™ TCAD.

Sentaurus TCAD tools help manufacturers develop and optimize semiconductor process technologies and devices.

Atomera Incorporated ( NASDAQ : ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary performance enhancing technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced support for Mears Silicon Technology (MST) modeling in the latest release of Synopsys' Sentaurus TCAD (Technology Computer Aided Design) software.

As semiconductor-scaling challenges continue to grow, MST enables semiconductor designers to achieve dramatic improvements in device performance and power efficiency. This integration into the industry-leading Sentaurus TCAD tool will help technology and semiconductor engineers quickly determine and evaluate the scale of advantages they could achieve by using MST.

Synopsys and Atomera have been collaborating to facilitate process and device models for MST-enabled semiconductor devices. The interaction of MST with implants and thermal processing steps can now be modeled with an Atomera extension to Synopsys Sentaurus Process. The additional quantum confinement provided by MST is best modeled using interface potentials, which are now supported in the September 2017 release of Sentaurus Bandstructure Simulator (S-Band). The goal of the collaboration has been to provide a full suite of process and device modeling tools within Sentaurus TCAD for MST simulation and to accelerate MST integration into a variety of semiconductor manufacturing processes. This latest release by Synopsys takes us significantly closer to fully achieving the goal.

"Synopsys' leadership in semiconductor TCAD process and device simulation software is well established," said Scott Bibaud, Atomera President and CEO. "We continue to work with market leaders to bring our technology to market with foundries and integrated device manufacturers around the world. Integration of MST with Synopsys Sentaurus will help us to achieve our highest priorities -- accelerating the adoption of our technology and shortening the time it takes to get our customers' products from the design phase to production."

"Synopsys has always rapidly integrated the latest semiconductor technology advancements into our Sentaurus TCAD suite," said Terry Ma, vice president of engineering, TCAD at Synopsys. "Atomera's MST technology is one of the latest and most promising of those new advancements."

MST can provide significant advantages to semiconductor manufacturers that plan to install MST into their production lines. The new support in Sentaurus TCAD models for MST will assist designers in evaluating the benefits of MST and is expected to reduce process integration cycle time and reduce costly wafer runs for semiconductor manufacturers evaluating MST architectural and material innovations.

MST provides many potential advantages to semiconductor makers including:

Allows manufacturers to address their yield, power and performance challenges at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches.

Extends the life of legacy semiconductor fabs by providing up to a full node of performance benefits to existing fab production lines.

Improves a number of device performance parameters including mobility, gate leakage, variability, matching and reliability.