Atomera to Present at Sidoti & Company Spring 2017 Convention

LOS GATOS, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Atomera Incorporated ( NASDAQ : ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will be attending the following investor conference.

Management will present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2017 Convention on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in New York, NY at 3:35 pm Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live on the Company's IR portion of the web site at www.atomera.com with a replay available for at least 30 days. Management will be also be hosting one on one meetings on Wednesday. Any investors wishing to meet with management at the event should contact their representative at Sidoti or Nick Kormeluk at the email address listed below.

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ ("MST®"), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com