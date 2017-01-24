Aton Announces Maiden Resource Estimate for Hamama West; Provides a Blueprint for Continued Resource Growth at Hamama

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - Aton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a resource estimate for Hamama West, one of three contiguous zones that comprise the Hamama Project ("Hamama" or the "Project"), located within the Company's 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat") in Egypt. Hamama West hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 341,000 ounces gold equivalent ("AuEq") (see Table 1) and an Indicated Mineral Resource of 137,000 ounces AuEq (see Table 2).

Highlights:

Excellent potential to grow resources along strike and at depth: Hamama West resource represents only 750 metres of the 3,000-metre-long mineralized horizon at Hamama and the entire area remains open at depth (see Figure 1).

Attractive open pit characteristics: Broad zones of gold mineralization starting at surface with oxide and transitional Inferred resources grading 1.28 g/t AuEq (see Table 1). In addition, Hamama is close to major infrastructure and is located in a low-cost operating environment.

Opportunity to improve grade, increase resources and upgrade the resource category in the oxide cap: Aton believes that it will be able to increase the grade and the resources in the oxide cap with a short reverse circulation ("RC") drill program. Further, the Company believes that it will be able to upgrade the oxide and transitional resource from the Inferred to Indicated category.

Continued resource growth at Abu Marawat: Focus of the Company's exploration program in 2017 will be expanding resources at both Hamama and the Abu Marawat gold deposit.

"I'm very pleased with the maiden resource estimate for Hamama West," said Mark Campbell, President and CEO of Aton. "We set out to demonstrate Hamama's overall potential with this resource estimate and I believe that we have done that. In addition to providing us with a blueprint for continued resource growth at Hamama, the resource estimate materially expands upon our existing resource base. As a Company, we are fortunate to have two gold deposits, Hamama and the Abu Marawat gold deposit, that have such great potential for resource growth along strike and at depth. Furthermore, we have more than a dozen exploration targets along the 40-km-long gold trend between the Hamama and Abu Marawat gold deposits."

Rick Cavaney, Vice President of Exploration of Aton, noted that "In the near term, Aton will commence a multi-pronged exploration program that will look to accomplish several goals. We will look to increase the grade and resources from Hamama West's oxide cap with a short reverse circulation program and will to seek to identify potential massive sulphide targets at Hamama with a geophysics program, which will include ground magnetics and ground and downhole electromagnetics. The Company will then focus on expanding resources at both Hamama and the Abu Marawat gold deposit. 2017 marks an exciting new phase for the Company, one of resource growth with an eye towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment and converting our exploration permit to an exploitation permit in 2018."

Table 1: Inferred Mineral Resources at Hamama West

Weathering type Tonnes Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Au (koz) Ag (koz) AuEq (koz) Oxide & Transitional 2,580,000 0.87 28.1 1.28 72 2,334 106 Sulphide 5,630,000 0.87 30.4 1.30 157 5,503 235 Total 8,210,000 0.87 29.7 1.29 230 7,836 341

Table 2: Indicated Mineral Resources at Hamama West

Weathering type Tonnes Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Au (koz) Ag (koz) AuEq (koz) Sulphide 3,805,000 0.72 27.6 1.12 88 3,376 137

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not demonstrate economic viability. All tonnage, grade and ounces have been rounded and minor discrepancies in additive totals may occur. Weathering classification is based on visual assessment of drill core by geologists and does not represent a definitive geo-metallurgical classification. The mineral resource are quoted at a minimum cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au equivalent, where the silver contribution has been based on a silver:gold ratio of 70:1. Reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction have been determined using assumptions based upon some African open pit projects of similar scale, and have included a gold price of US$1250/oz, generic open pit mining and processing costs and generic metallurgical recoveries for gold and silver. At this stage of the property's development, no detailed economic, mining or metallurgical studies have been completed. The classification does not infer that mineral resources demonstrate economic viability.

To view Figure 1: Hamama West Resource Boundary, please visit: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1083670_ATON_FIGURE-1.pdf

The independent mineral resource estimate for Hamama West was completed in accordance with National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 and was undertaken by Cube Consulting Pty Ltd (Perth). Notes regarding the interpretation and estimation methodology can be found in the Appendix at the end of the news release. The Company will prepare and file a Technical Report under NI 43-101 within 45 days of the date of this news release.

Upcoming milestones:

240km 2 WorldView-3 multispectral survey over the Hamama and Abu Marawat gold deposit areas;

WorldView-3 multispectral survey over the Hamama and Abu Marawat gold deposit areas; Ground magnetic, ground EM and downhole EM geophysical surveys at Hamama, with the primary goal of identifying potential massive sulphide targets;

RC drilling with the aim of increasing the grade and resources from Hamama West's oxide cap, and upgrading the oxide and transitional resource from the Inferred to Indicated category;

Geophysical survey over an 8-km long hydrothermally altered and mineralized zone between the Abu Marawat gold deposit and Miranda;

Drill testing potential targets generated by the geophysical survey at Hamama, the Abu Marawat gold deposit and Miranda (see Figure 2 for Abu Marawat Concession map);

Metallurgical test work;

Resource expansion at both Hamama and the Abu Marawat gold deposit.

To view Figure 2: Abu Marawat Concession map, please visit: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1083670_ATON_FIGURE-2.pdf

Table 3: Mineral Resources at Abu Marawat

INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES Deposit Class Tonnes Grade Contained Metal Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (koz) Ag (koz) AuEq (koz) Cu (m lbs) Zn (m lbs) Abu Marawat Inferred

(open pit & u/g) 2,879,000 1.75 29.3 0.77 1.15 162 2,713 - 49 73 Hamama West Inferred (oxide & transitional) 2,580,000 0.87 28.1 - - 72 2,334 106 - - Inferred

(sulphide) 5,630,000 0.87 30.4 - - 157 5,503 235 - - TOTAL Inferred 11,089,000 1.10 29.6 - - 391 10,550 341 49 73

INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES Deposit Class Tonnes Grade Contained Metal Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Au (koz) Ag (koz) AuEq (koz) Cu (m lbs) Zn (m lbs) Hamama West Indicated

(sulphide) 3,805,000 0.72 27.6 - - 88 3,376 137 - - TOTAL Indicated 3,805,000 0.72 27.6 - - 88 3,376 137 - -

Hamama West mineral resource estimate is estimated using a 0.5 g/t AuEq cut-off grade Hamama AuEq is based on an Au price of US$1250/oz (average Au price since May 2013), and a Au/Ag price ratio of 70:1 (indicating an Ag price of US$17.86/oz) Abu Marawat mineral resource estimate is based upon NSR cut-offs of US$20 per tonne and US$50 per tonne for open-pit and underground, respectively. No AuEq value is presented for Abu Marawat as it was not included in the Abu Marawat NI 43-101 technical report. See the independent technical report titled "Technical Report on the Abu Marawat Concession, Egypt" dated April, 2012 by Wayne W. Valliant, P.Geo., and Bernard Salmon, ing. of Roscoe Postle Associates Inc., available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About the Hamama project

The Hamama project ("Hamama") is located at the western end of the 40-km long gold trend at the Abu Marawat concession and is comprised of three zones, Hamama West, Hamama Central and Hamama East. The mineralized horizon at Hamama has a strike length of approximately 3-km and remains open to the west and the east. Mapping indicates that the horizon may extend another 1.8-kms to the east. Further exploration work will be conducted to confirm this. Other potentially mineralized horizons, separate from the main mineralized horizon, have also been mapped in the general Hamama area.

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AAN) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat concession, located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200-km north of Centamin's Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified a 40-km long gold trend at Abu Marawat, anchored by the Hamama project in the west and the Abu Marawat gold deposit in the east. In addition to the Hamama project and the Abu Marawat gold deposit, the trend contains numerous gold exploration targets, including two historic gold mines. Abu Marawat is over 738km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure, a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line and a water pipeline are in close proximity.

Qualified Persons' statement

Scientific or technical information in this news release that relates to the preparation of the Company's mineral resource estimate is based on information compiled or approved by Matt Bampton, BSc (Hons. Geology), MSc (Env. Science), who is an employee of Cube Consulting Pty Ltd. and is considered to be independent of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Bampton is a Member in good standing of the Australian Institute of Geosciences and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralization under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Bampton consents to the inclusion in this news release of the information, in the form and context in which it appears.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Roderick Cavaney BSc, MSc (hons), MSc (Mining & Exploration Geology), FAusIMM, SEG, GSA, SME, Vice President, Exploration, of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Cavaney is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward- looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix

The following notes outline the interpretation and estimation methodology for the Hamama West Mineral Resource estimate: