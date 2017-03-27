Aton Announces New Director; Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Aton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Tonno Vahk has been appointed to the board of directors. Mr. Vahk's appointment greatly increases the Company's level of financial and corporate experience.

About Tonno Vahk

Mr. Vahk is a former derivatives and financial engineering specialist with over 20 years of experience in the financial markets. Since 2012 Mr. Vahk has been managing private equity investments in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with a focus on mining and real estate. Mr. Vahk began his career as a financial derivatives specialist at Swedbank, specializing in mezzanine and private equity financings for companies operating in the Baltics. After Swedbank, Mr. Vahk went on to manage several different Eastern European pensions funds, hedge funds and mezzanine funds. Mr. Vahk holds a B.Sc. in Economics and Business Administration from the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga.

"We are very pleased to welcome one of our largest shareholders to the board of directors," said Mark Campbell, Aton's CEO and President. "Mr. Vahk, through OU Hektik, is one of our largest shareholders and has been a tremendous supporter of the Company. We look forward to working with Mr. Vahk and leveraging his financial experience to continue advancing Abu Marawat."

Aton also announces that it has granted 8,550,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants to the Company. The options entitle the holders to purchase one common share for each option held at a price of $0.065 per share for a period of 5 years. The options were granted pursuant to Aton's rolling stock option plan, which was approved at the Company's last Annual General Meeting.

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AAN) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200-km north of Centamin's Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified a 40-km long gold trend at Abu Marawat, anchored by the Hamama deposit in the west and the Abu Marawat deposit in the east. In addition to Hamama and Abu Marawat deposits, the trend contains numerous gold exploration targets, including three historic gold mines. Abu Marawat is over 738km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure, a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line and a water pipeline are in close proximity.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com.

