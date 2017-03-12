Aton Files NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report for the Hamama West Deposit; 2,300 Metre Drill Program at Hamama West Continues

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 12, 2017) - Aton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a NI 43-101 independent technical report for the Hamama West Deposit ("Hamama West"), one of three contiguous zones that comprise the Hamama Project ("Hamama" or the "Project"), located within the Company's 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat") in Egypt. Hamama West hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 341,000 ounces gold equivalent and an Indicated Mineral Resource of 137,000 ounces AuEq*.

Resources at Hamama West represent only 750 metres of the 3,000-metre-long mineralized horizon at Hamama, which remains open along strike and at depth. A 2,300 metre drill program is currently underway at Hamama West with the goal of increasing potential resources at depth. The Company will provide investors with a more fulsome exploration update within the next week.

About Hamama

Hamama is located at the western end of the 40-km long gold trend at the Abu Marawat concession and is comprised of three zones, Hamama West, Hamama Central and Hamama East. The mineralized horizon at Hamama has a strike length of approximately 3-km and remains open to the east, possibly to the west, and at depth. Mapping indicates that the mineralized horizon may extend another 1.8-kms to the east. Further exploration work will be conducted to confirm this. Other potentially mineralized horizons, separate from the main mineralized horizon, have also been mapped in the general Hamama area.

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AAN) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat, located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200-km north of Centamin's Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified a 40-km long gold trend at Abu Marawat, anchored by Hamama in the west and the Abu Marawat deposit in the east. In addition to the Hamama and Abu Marawat deposit, the trend contains numerous gold exploration targets, including three historic gold mines. Abu Marawat is over 738km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure, a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line and a water pipeline are in close proximity.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Roderick Cavaney BSc, MSc (hons), MSc (Mining & Exploration Geology), FAusIMM, SEG, GSA, SME, Vice President, Exploration, of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Cavaney is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

