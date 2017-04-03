Atossa Genetics Closes Public Offering

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Atossa Genetics, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ATOS) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to Atossa of approximately $4.4 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commission and other estimated offering expenses payable by Atossa.

The offering included 664,000 Class A Units at a public offering price of $0.75 per Class A Unit, which consisted of 664,000 shares of Common Stock and Warrants to purchase 664,000 shares of Common Stock. The offering also included 3,502 Class B Units at a public offering price of $1,000 per Class B Unit, which consisted of 3,502 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock convertible into a total of 4,669,333 shares of Common Stock and Warrants to purchase 4,669,333 shares of Common Stock. In addition, the underwriter exercised the over-allotment to purchase an additional 530,000 shares of Common Stock and Warrants to purchase 530,000 shares of Common Stock, which are included in the estimated gross proceeds of $4.4 million. The Warrants have a per share exercise price of $0.9375, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the shares and warrants was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is now effective. A prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from the offices of Aegis Capital Corp., Prospectus Department, 810 Seventh Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY, 10019, telephone: 212-813-1010 or email: prospectus@aegiscap.com, or from the above-mentioned SEC website.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods to treat breast cancer and other breast conditions. For more information, please visit www.atossagenetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, results of clinical studies, the safety and efficacy of Atossa's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others with respect to fulvestrant, such as patent rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.