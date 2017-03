Atossa Genetics Opens Enrollment in Study of Endoxifen

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Atossa Genetics Inc. ( NASDAQ : ATOS) today announced that it has opened enrollment of a Phase 1 study of endoxifen, which is an active metabolite of tamoxifen, an FDA approved drug for breast cancer. The objectives of this placebo-controlled, repeat dose study of 48 healthy female volunteers is to assess the pharmacokinetics of proprietary formulations of both oral and topical endoxifen dosage forms over 28 days, as well as to assess safety and tolerability.

The study is being conducted on behalf of Atossa by CPR Pharma Services Pty Ltd., Thebarton, SA, Australia.

