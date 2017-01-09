Atossa Genetics Provides Update on its Phase 2 Study of Fulvestrant Administered with its Microcatheter

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2017) - Atossa Genetics Inc. ( NASDAQ : ATOS) today announced that it is transferring the site of its Phase 2 study of fulvestrant administered with its patented microcatheters in patients with ductal carcinoma in situ or breast cancer who are scheduled for lumpectomy or mastectomy. The study was initiated at Columbia University Medical Center Breast Cancer Programs (New York) and is now being transferred to Montefiore Medical Center in New York. This move comes about as the principal investigator, Dr. Sheldon M. Feldman, M.D., has relocated to Montefiore and is now Chief, Division of Breast Surgery & Breast Surgical Oncology, Director, Breast Cancer Services, and Professor, Department of Surgery, at the Montefiore Medical Center, The University Hospital for the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Einstein Center for Cancer Care.

Montefiore Health System consists of eleven hospitals; a primary and specialty care network of more than 180 locations across Westchester County, the lower Hudson Valley and the Bronx; an extended care facility; the Montefiore School of Nursing, and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Dr. Steve Quay, President and CEO, commented, "We look forward to continuing our Phase 2 study at Montefiore, which is a nationally-ranked, top hospital. Although enrollment in the study has been slower than we expected, particularly as the study site is being moved, we expect that Montefiore's large hospital system and leading breast cancer care center will facilitate faster enrollment, which we now anticipate completing by August 2017."

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods to treat breast cancer and other breast conditions. For more information, please visit www.atossagenetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, results of clinical studies, the safety and efficacy of Atossa's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others with respect to fulvestrant, such as patent rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.