Attend the Only Tradeshow Focused Exclusively on Quality Manufacturing

ROSEMONT, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - The Quality Show 2017 begins tomorrow bringing together hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of quality engineering professionals from every segment of the industry. The tradeshow and conference is running October 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL and will include timely educational sessions, hundreds of exhibiting companies displaying products and services for manufacturing plants, two dynamic keynote speaker and exciting networking receptions.

Highlights for the event include:

Keynote Presentation: The 2017 Quality Show will include two dynamic keynote presentations by leading industry experts. Wednesday's keynote is Made In Space: Manufacturing at 17,200mph presented by Matt Napoli, VP of In-Space Operations, Made in Space. Proceeding the keynote Quality Magazine will present the Plant & Professional of the year awards. Thursday's keynote will focus on Better Quality and Lower Cost via Reshoring presented by Harry Moser, Founder and President, Reshoring Initiative®.

- A panel from Quality Magazine editorial staff will announce the winner on Thursday, October 26 following the Keynote presentation and will be award $500 to put towards continuing their education. Exhibit Hall: The Quality Show floor opens Tuesday, October 24 at 1:00 pm, with a Welcome Reception from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, and will feature nearly 150 exhibiting companies including Platinum Sponsor Mahr; Silver Sponsor BSI; and Bronze Sponsor, Innovmetric, to name a few. Explore the show floor to find latest and most innovative products on the market. For the full list of exhibitors, click here .

On Tuesday, October 24 from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm the Quality Show is offering a pre-show workshop on Managing Quality and Safety in Additive Manufacturing, presented by Paul Bates, Manager, UL Additive Manufacturing Competency Center (AMCC). Showcase Theater Presentations: There will be over a dozen educational sessions right on the exhibit hall floor on Wednesday, October 25th and Thursday, October 26th. Presenters include executives from DISCUS Software, Automated Precision, Mahr, PACCAR Engine Company, Renishaw Inc., Procyrion, ZEISS Industrial Metrology, Ke-Ma-Tec GmbH, BSI, UNC Charlotte, Siemens PLM Software, EASE, Inc., ECM - Global Measurement Solutions, PQ Systems, Stephen Gould, ASQ Inspection Division, and Brookhaven National Laboratory. For details on the session topics, click here .

The Quality Show offers three days on the floor and two networking receptions to make new connections and network. Kick off the first evening with a Welcome Reception in the Exhibit Hall on Tuesday night at 4:00 pm. On Wednesday night at 5:00 pm enjoy cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and entertainment at the Networking Reception. Attendees: Over 4,000 manufacturing professionals and engineers attend to take home actionable solutions that can improve quality in manufacturing planning process for automotive, aerospace, consumer products, electronics, medical devices, machinery, appliances, and more. Click here to see companies planning to attend.

The Quality Show 2017 will be held Tuesday, October 24 - Thursday, October 26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Show is produced by Quality Magazine (www.qualitymag.com), a monthly trade journal serving the quality assurance and process improvement needs of more than 50,000 manufacturing professionals. The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com.