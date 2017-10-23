Attend the Only Tradeshow Focused Exclusively on Quality Manufacturing

SOURCE: The Quality Show
October 23, 2017 09:30 ET
ROSEMONT, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - The Quality Show 2017 begins tomorrow bringing together hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of quality engineering professionals from every segment of the industry. The tradeshow and conference is running October 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL and will include timely educational sessions, hundreds of exhibiting companies displaying products and services for manufacturing plants, two dynamic keynote speaker and exciting networking receptions.
Highlights for the event include:
The Quality Show 2017 will be held Tuesday, October 24 - Thursday, October 26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Show is produced by Quality Magazine (www.qualitymag.com), a monthly trade journal serving the quality assurance and process improvement needs of more than 50,000 manufacturing professionals. The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com.
For further information, contact:
Amy Riemer
Media Relations
978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)Email Contact
