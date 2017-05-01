Attivo Networks Executives to Speak at Two Key Industry Events This Month

Company to address FS-ISAC and CSO50 conferences

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity defense, today announced that company executives will be speaking at two top industry conferences this month.

Attivo CEO Tushar Kothari will be speaking at the FS-ISAC Annual Summit on "Taking a Page Out of the Attacker's Playbook". The session will review myths and realities about the effectiveness of deception for detecting advanced threats, operational management efficiency, and what use cases are driving adoption. Attendees will also hear about real world deployment experiences, the value customers are realizing, and what pen test Red Teams are saying about this technology.

One of the nation's premier financial services organizations, FS-ISAC is an information sharing and analysis center focused on security trends, challenges and solutions. The Annual Summit's theme this year is Strength in Sharing and will feature case studies that will improve security postures and address new security threats. The conference will take place in Lake Buena Vista from April 30th through May 3rd.

Carolyn Crandall, CMO of Attivo Networks, will be speaking on "Defeating the Modern Cyber Attacker" at the CSO50 conference put on by CXO Media who publishes leading trade magazines CIO for chief information officers and CSO for chief security officers. The presentation will cover predictive visibility, detection, incident handling, and post-incident analysis, all of which play critical roles in attack avoidance, early detection and streamlined incident response. The talk will focus on Distributed Deception Platforms (DDP) as a core technology for advanced threat detection, automating investigations, and incident response and how it is changing the game on attackers by closing the detection deficit and by providing incident handling playbooks for simplified incident response.

The conference is being held from May 1st through the 3rd in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sessions at the conference will explore how the business risk landscape is changing at breakneck speed, and attendees will hear about new and innovative approaches to minimizing enterprise threats and risk. In addition, awards will be presented to 50 organizations whose security projects and initiatives have delivered outstanding business value and thought leadership.

