Attivo Networks ThreatMatrix Platform Has Achieved Common Criteria EAL2+ Certification

Internal Threat Security Platform Earns Globally Recognized IT Security Credentials

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity defense, announced today that its ThreatMatrix Platform, which is comprised of Attivo BOTsink engagement servers, decoys, and deceptions, a Multi-Correlation Detection Engine (MCDE), the ThreatStrike end-point deception suite, and the Attivo Central Manager (ACM), has earned Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 2+ (EAL2+) certification, according to Norwegian CCRA member SERTIT.

Common Criteria is an internationally recognized standard which defines a framework for evaluating the security of IT products. US government organizations, international government entities from 27 different countries, and many global Fortune 500 corporations require Common Criteria certification to aid in the evaluation of IT products for their infrastructures and often require contractors to uphold the standard as well.

The certification requires developer testing, vulnerability analysis, product lifecycle management process assessment, and independent testing based on detailed Target of Evaluation (TOE) specifications. The evaluation determined that the Attivo ThreatMatrix system configured to include BOTsink, ThreatStrike and Central Management solutions meets the security criteria defined in the Security Target, which specifies EAL2+.

"We are extremely pleased that the Attivo deception platform has received this critical certification because it provides validation to both corporate and government agency prospects that the solution has stood up against extremely stringent testing," says Tushar Kothari, CEO of Attivo Networks. "Attivo is the only company in this category to receive this certification, right when the need for detection technology is greater than ever and attackers continue to relentlessly demonstrate their ability to breach traditional security systems."

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with the emerging technologies offered by Attivo Networks to perform Common Criteria evaluation and FIPS 140-2 testing of the Attivo Networks' products," said Eugene Polulyakh, General Manager at Advanced Data Security accredited FIPS and Common Criteria testing laboratory located in San Jose, California. "The FIPS 140-2 and Common Criteria testing and evaluation process includes analysis of the security architecture, vulnerability analysis, and penetration testing of the products, as well as analysis of the cryptographic algorithms implemented by the products to test for compliance with advanced cryptographic standards. The Common Criteria certification of the Attivo Networks' solution is a significant accomplishment that highlights Attivo Networks' commitment to offer secure and reliable products."

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks® is the leader in deception technology for real-time detection, analysis, and accelerated response to advanced, credential, insider, and ransomware cyber-attacks. The Attivo ThreatMatrix™ Deception and Response Platform accurately detects advanced in-network threats and provides scalable continuous threat management for user networks, data centers, cloud, IoT, ICS-SCADA, and POS environments. Attivo Camouflage dynamic deception techniques and decoys set high-interaction traps to efficiently lure attackers into revealing themselves. Advanced attack analysis and lateral movement tracking are auto-correlated for evidence-based alerts, forensic reporting, and automatic blocking and quarantine of attacks. For more information visit www.attivonetworks.com

Follow Attivo Networks: Twitter and LinkedIn

About Advanced Data Security

Advanced Data Security, LLC is an independent, third party, accredited computer security laboratory. We conduct accredited FIPS 140-2 Testing, Common Criteria Evaluations, and Cryptographic Algorithm Testing. We are located at the center of Silicon Valley, in a close proximity to a number of high-tech companies. Our team members possess unique computer security knowledge and experience they acquired at leading computer security testing and evaluation laboratories and Silicon Valley's premier software and hardware companies, including Hewlett-Packard, 3Com, HiFn, Cylink and others. For more information visit www.adseclab.com