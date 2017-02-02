Attivo Networks ThreatMatrix Platform Wins 2016 Award for Most Innovative Products

Annual One Planet(SM) Business and Professional Excellence Awards Recognize Company's Innovation in Threat Detection and Response

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity defense, today announced it has won Silver in the 2016 annual One Planet Business and Professional Excellence Awards. The company's ThreatMatrix Deception and Response Platform was named the Most Innovative Product of the Year for its advanced technology in information security threat detection and response.

One Planet Awards are an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring employees and companies of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America.

The Silver award recognizes the Attivo Networks ThreatMatrix Deception and Response Platform which includes Attivo BOTsink® engagement servers and decoys that play a critical role in deceiving and misdirecting cyber attackers. Attivo Camouflage provides dynamic behavioral deception that makes the deception decoys indistinguishable from production assets by running real operating systems and services. The solution's self-learning capabilities ensure that deceptions remain fresh and re-spin after an attack to avoid attacker identification and fingerprinting. The ThreatStrike™ End-point Suite provides deceptive lures, credentials and ransomware bait that are designed to misdirect attackers to the BOTsink engagement server. Once an attack is detected, the attack can be safely allowed to play out to capture detailed attack information and forensics. This attack information can then be viewed in the BOTsink threat intelligence dashboard, shared with other prevention and detection systems, and will generate a high-fidelity alert notifying security teams of the cyber threat. Third party automation is also available to streamline and accelerate incident response actions.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a winner by One Planet Awards among so many strong contenders," said Tushar Kothari, CEO of Attivo Networks. "We are proud that our deception and response technology continues to be awarded and recognized for its effectiveness in solving difficult information security challenges."

About the One Planet Awards

One Planet Awards recognizes companies for their business and professional excellence. The One Planet Awards honors are currently conferred in category sections which include outstanding individuals, executives, teams, new products and services, PR, Marketing, and Corporate Communications, and organizations from all over the world. Learn more about the One Planet Awards at www.oneplanetawards.com and participate.

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks® is the leader in deception technology for real-time detection, analysis, and accelerated response to cyber-attacks. The Attivo ThreatMatrix™ Deception and Response Platform accurately detects advanced in-network threats and provides scalable continuous threat management for user networks, data centers, cloud, IoT, ICS-SCADA, and POS environments. Attivo Camouflage dynamic deception techniques and decoys efficiently lure and deceive attackers into revealing themselves while attack path and lateral movement tracking provide accurate visibility to advanced, credential, ransomware, and insider threats that have evaded prevention systems. The solution's automated attack analysis and forensic reporting provides evidence-based alerts, and auto-blocking and quarantine of attacks for accelerated incident response. For more information, visit www.attivonetworks.com

