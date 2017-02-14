Attivo Networks Wins 2017 Cyber Defense Magazine's Next Gen Deception Based Security Solution Infosec Award

Award Recognizes Company's Innovation in Using Deception for Cyber Security Defense

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity defense, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine and media partner of the RSA® Conference 2017, has named the company winner of the Next Gen Deception Based Security Solution award. The selection was made after many months of review and judging by leading independent information security experts and the award will be made during this week's RSA conference.

With the introduction of Camouflage, Attivo has enhanced its ThreatMatrix Deception and Response Platform with dynamic deception, advanced deception lures, and techniques to avoid attacker finger-printing and evasion. Camouflage introduces machine self-learning into its algorithms for behavioral deception and deployment of its deception credentials and lures. Earlier versions of deception were based on using low to high interaction "honeypot" decoys to attract attackers. Attivo goes significantly further, by not only making the entire network a high interaction trap for attackers, but by also strategically deploying deception bait on end-points that are customized to match the production system and will dynamically self-learn the end-point's environment for the highest levels of authenticity.

"We are extremely pleased that the deception based security category is receiving national attention through award categories like this," comments Tushar Kothari, CEO of Attivo Networks. "We are very excited that we are the winner in this prestigious competition. We have led the innovation in deception detection by expanding our capabilities and features based on the increasing complex requirements of our global customers. Breaches are growing rapidly and with ever-evolving types of threats, we realize that continuing to provide next generation solutions that efficiently reduce the time to detection and speed up the time to remediation are critical to our customer's success and to the defense of their most valued assets."

