FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity defense, announced today that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named its ThreatMatrix™ technology a Gold winner of the 2017 Global Excellence Awards® in Best Deception Based Security. The Info Security PG's Excellence Awards is in its 13th year and honors excellence in every facet of the industry.

The Attivo ThreatMatrix Platform truly helps customers achieve visibility into in-network threats, attacker lateral movement, insider threats, and stolen credential attacks, all that are renowned for by passing traditional security solutions. It does this by using deception technology to make the network a trap based on decoys and deception lures that deceive an attacker into engaging and revealing themselves. The solution also automates the attack analysis so that attack information is correlated and produces only substantiated alerts. Additionally, the solution provides extensive forensic reporting and 3rd party integrations for incident response automations that provide automatic blocking, quarantine, and threat hunting for infections within the network. The ThreatOps element of the solution takes things one step further, with attack scoring and automated playbooks based on correlation of Attivo attack information and input from other sources. Deception was recognized by Gartner at their Summit as the most efficient approach to in-network threat detection and has recommended deception for two years running, as a top 10 security initiative.

More than 40 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2017 Global Excellence Awards Finalists and winners. Winners were announced during the awards dinner and presentation this week.

"Threats are constantly evolving and providing next generation solutions that efficiently reduce the time to detection and speed up the time to remediation are critical to our customers' success and the defense of their most valued assets," says Tushar Kothari, CEO of Attivo Networks. "We are continually enhancing the ThreatMatrix platform to combat the increasingly complex requirements of our customers and are honored that this innovation is being recognized as the leading technology in this prestigious competition."

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks® is the leader in deception technology for real-time detection, analysis, and accelerated response to advanced, credential, insider, and ransomware cyber-attacks. The Attivo ThreatMatrix™ Deception and Response Platform accurately detects advanced in-network threats and provides scalable continuous threat management for user networks, data centers, cloud, IoT, ICS-SCADA, and POS environments. Attivo Camouflage dynamic deception techniques and decoys set high-interaction traps to efficiently lure attackers into revealing themselves. Advanced attack analysis and lateral movement tracking are auto-correlated for evidence-based alerts, forensic reporting, and automatic blocking and quarantine of attacks. For more information visit www.attivonetworks.com

