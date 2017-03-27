Leading-edge I-fuse™ brings higher reliability, smaller cell size and ease of programmability for consumer, automotive, and IoT applications

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - ATTOPSEMI Technology, Ltd. today announced that it has joined GLOBALFOUNDRIES' FDXcelerator™ Partner Program, to provide a scalable, non-volatile one-time programmable (OTP) memory IP to be compatible with GF's 22FDX® technology. ATTOPSEMI's leading-edge I-fuse™ OTP IP offers increased reliability, smaller cell size, low programming voltage/current, and high data security enabling customers and designers the ability to utilize an advanced OTP for harsh applications such as automotive, 3D IC, and IoT applications.

The opportunity for advanced OTP memory technology is greater than ever. As the volumes and technical demands increase for Internet of Things (IoT), processing performance grows and memory intensive applications advance, ATTOPSEMI's I-fuse™ fills the need. Consumer, communications, automotive and wireless markets require smaller sizing, ease of programmability and high levels of reliability. With its patent-proven structure, the I-fuse™ can guarantee zero-program defect giving customers the needed knowledge of reliability and execution.

"ATTOPSEMI's new offering should benefit our 22FDX customers in all the key market segments we address, especially for IoT and processor intensive applications," said Alain Mutricy, senior vice president of product management at GF. "Their commitment continues to demonstrate strong industry interest in GF's FDXcelerator program and the 22FDX value proposition."

"We are excited to expand our engagements with GF and believe that our technology will help their customers deliver the functionality the market has been asking for," said Chung Shine, Chairman, ATTOPSEMI. "We believe that our development has given us the ability to generate a smaller cell size and more reliability than our competitors along with a very scalable solution."

ATTOPSEMI's I-fuse™ is a fuse-based OTP technology that offers up to 100x reliability, 1/100 the cell size, and 1/10th the program current than traditional e-fuse technologies. Highlights of the I-fuse™ include:

Limited program current below a catastrophic breaking point

Use of junction diode, instead of MOS, as a program selector in an OTP cell

Smaller cell improving program efficiency enabling program current reduction

Founded in 2010, Attopsemi Technology is dedicated to developing and licensing fuse-based One-Time Programmable (OTP) Memory IP for all CMOS process technologies from 0.7um to 7nm and beyond. Attopsemi's proprietary I-fuse™ OTP technologies have been proven in numerous CMOS technologies and in several silicon foundries worldwide. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.attopsemi.com.