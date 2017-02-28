Attorney Chad Kreblin Named a 2017 Leader in the Law

MILWAUKEE, WI--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Hupy and Abraham, S.C. shareholder Attorney Chad Kreblin was honored by the Wisconsin Law Journal at the 2017 Leader in the Law event. On February 16, 2017, members of the Wisconsin legal community gathered at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee to celebrate the 24 honorees.

Each year, the Wisconsin Law Journal recognizes attorneys across the state, due to their outstanding legal expertise, leadership and integrity. Attorney Kreblin has maintained those standards in his work at the firm, and in the community, throughout his career.

A graduate of Denver's Sturm College of Law, Attorney Kreblin has practiced personal injury litigation since his graduation. He has tried many cases and received over $130 million in settlements for clients over the years. He has consistently been honored by legal institutions and organizations for his excellence as a practicing lawyer, including a placement on Super Lawyers' "Rising Stars" list for six consecutive years.

In addition to riding his new motorcycle in his spare time, Attorney Kreblin has spent his moments outside of the courtroom working toward bringing awareness toward child identification. As the creator of Hupy and Abraham's child identification fingerprinting program, he has personally fingerprinted over 10,000 children.

Attorney Kreblin's hard work has not gone unnoticed, and all of us at Hupy and Abraham, S.C. are extremely proud of this well-deserved honor.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Founded in 1969 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has a proven record of success with large settlements in serious cases, collecting over a billion dollars for more than 70,000 satisfied clients. The firm has a long-established reputation of providing sound legal representation to accident victims, securing fair compensation for its clients and giving back to the community.

With 11 offices located in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, the law firm handles personal injury cases including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, pharmaceutical and medical device class actions and nursing home neglect and abuse cases.

The firm's 24 experienced attorneys are committed to going above and beyond the call of duty for their clients by tirelessly representing them to the best of their ability while being involved in the local community -- from raising funds for local charities to participating in safety and accident prevention initiatives. In the past three years, the firm has donated more than $500,000 to more than 250 worthwhile causes.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has received top ratings from a number of national professional organizations for many years and was voted Best Personal Injury Lawyers in 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2011 and voted Best Personal Injury Law Firm in 2016, 2014, 2013 and 2012 in another popular poll, and named Best Law Firm in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Top Choice Award in 2015 and 2016. In 2015, the firm was named a Webby Award Honoree in the Best Law Website Category and was honored at the Legal Marketing Association's "Your Honor Awards" for Best Website: Reboot.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/28/11G131655/Images/Chad_Kreblin-ac8e5b9ae8528b07a98be510e3916009.jpg