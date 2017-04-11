Attorney Kyle Recognized by the American Association for Justice

MILWAUKEE, WI--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Thomas Kyle, a 1996 graduate of Mitchell Hamline School of Law, has been named a Diplomate in the National College of Advocacy by the American Association for Justice (AAJ). The AAJ recognizes members who demonstrate a commitment to serving their clients through excellence in professional development. The Diplomate distinction honors those dedicated to enriching their trial skills. There are fewer than 200 lawyers in the United States who have earned this designation. AAJ is the largest organization of trial lawyers in the United States, with over 60,000 members, and protects the rights of individuals injured by negligence. The mission of AAJ is to promote a fair and effective justice system and to support and protect the 7th Amendment of the United States Constitution.

A graduate of the college's Advanced Studies in Trial Advocacy (ASTA) program, Attorney Kyle and AAJ's ASTA recognize AAJ attorney members who have successfully completed a rigorous legal curriculum that provides well-rounded legal training and is essential to practice development. There are only 24 attorneys in the United States who have achieved this distinction. Kyle is one of just two attorneys in the state of Wisconsin to be named an AAJ Diplomate of Trial Advocacy.

Attorney Kyle currently concentrates on representing plaintiffs in complex personal injury matters in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa at Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

