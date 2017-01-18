Auction Zoom Publishes Tips on Choosing the Right Silent Auction Software

Silent auction software developer explains how the right software can make benefit auction event fundraising simple and affordable

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - In this age of technological advancement, it's surprising how many fundraising organizations use only Excel to organize their fundraising silent auction. There may be a variety of reasons for this, such as fear of change or tight budgets; but moving to the right silent auction software will eliminate line-ups and checkout chaos and contribute to the best fundraiser your charity, church, school or hospital has ever seen. For more information, go to: https://www.goauctionzoom.com/how-to-choose-auction-software-for-running-fundraisers/

So what does auction software do? In a nutshell, it functions as the hub for all of the bidding and purchasing activity at an event. This might sound complicated, but it just takes a bit of practice to learn a new system. BidStation and PayStation have been specifically designed to be intuitive and naturally adhere to the flow of a silent auction fundraising event.

Good auction software with integrated credit card payments can drastically reduce the number of steps involved in manually running an auction using only spreadsheets or manual tracking methods. It opens up opportunities to inspire and engage guests while improving on and streamlining the administrative requirements.

For example, BidStation can be used to prepare bid sheets, labels and other documents before the auction and then organize the bidders, winning bids, and purchases at the auction. After the auction, with just one click, all payments are processed and the funds transferred to the charity's bank account.

Auction's Zoom's comprehensive silent auction software solution is a one-time investment of $499. With that, organizers will get everything necessary to simplify silent auction management in perpetuity. It's a simple solution designed to give organizations everything they need-without the cost and hassle of bulkier and more complicated solutions, or the piecemeal results of the freebies.

BidStation and PayStation today. Download a free trial and book an online guided demo. Then learn more about how the right silent auction software can make fundraising easier and more successful.

AuctionZoom was formed in 2007 to provide a structure to develop service solutions that improve how charities and non-profit organizations raise money. As a Vancouver-based tech company, AuctionZoom works with developers and consultants from around the globe to create and deliver their unique set of software products and services. They've gained a solid reputation for creating elegant and simple solutions that are easy to use and within reach of any organization's budget.