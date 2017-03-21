Auctioning Platform Saltrex to Use Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service

Solution enables goods and cargo auction platform to meet stringent compliance and security needs

PALO ALTO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Jumio, the creator of Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service, today announced a partnership with Saltrex, an international, independent online B2B auction platform for goods and cargo.

Saltrex selected Netverify for its seamless identity verification process and to help meet its Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance requirements.

Saltrex provides a secure, simple, independent and compliant online B2B auction platform for all parties with an interest in secondary, distressed or regular goods and cargo.

In the trading industry, failing to ensure that a customer is who they claim to be can result in multiple legal and compliance issues. Saltrex turned to Jumio after an exhaustive market search, selecting Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service to satisfy stringent KYC and AML-compliant digital identity verification requirements.

To verify identity through Netverify, customers simply need to scan a government-issued ID with the connected smart device. This customer data is then extracted for a comprehensive identity check and either verified as authentic or rejected.

To achieve best-in-class security and compliance, Saltrex is also using Jumio's Biometric Facial Recognition technology, which allows users to submit a selfie along with their photo ID. The technology can detect even the slightest facial movement, making sure that the selfie is live and valid and that the person who submits the ID is also the owner of it.

Michael Hajdasinski, Director, Saltrex, said: "Saltrex is the first commodity auctioning platform that requires very extensive processes for validating someone's profile. We turned to Jumio because it offered a solution that was both reliable and trustworthy. As one of the fastest-growing online credentials management companies with a track record of helping companies in multiple verticals achieve Know Your Customer compliance, we knew they could meet our exacting demands.

"Jumio is helping us build the trust necessary for our business to be a success. Even by using Netverify before our official launch, we are receiving positive feedback from potential business partners. So, we are confident that, upon launch, it will prove both popular and successful."

Robert Prigge, CRO, Jumio, said: "This is a new industry for us to enter and we are pleased to do so in partnership with such an innovative player. At Jumio we support and nurture innovation and are proud to work with Saltrex as it prepares to go to market with this exciting new venture."

About Jumio

Jumio, the creator of Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service (TIaaS), enables businesses to reduce fraud and increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience. With Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service customers have a complete identity verification solution that can be tailored to fit their specific business requirements. Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service combines biometric facial recognition, facial image matching, ID verification, and document verification to ensure the physical identity matches the real-world identity. Jumio has verified more than 50 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, higher education, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the US and Europe, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About Saltrex

Saltrex provides a simple, secure, and transparent online B2B auctioning platform for distressed, secondary or regular cargoes. Saltrex was developed in close cooperation with and for the use of the shipping industry, cargo and P&I insurers, international trades and loss adjusters to offer their goods for sale. The platform offers its members access to buyers and sellers of goods regardless of geographic area to sell or buy just about any commodity. The transparency and independency of Saltrex is achieved through a seamless ID verification process provided by Jumio, which serves to keep companies on international sanctions lists and fraudulent companies off the platform.