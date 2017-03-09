Aucto Inc. and Bidderlists.com announce partnership to streamline industrial auction software and marketing services

BUFFALO, NY--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Aucto.com, an emerging online industrial equipment marketplace is partnering with Bidderlist.com, an established provider of auction marketing services, to provide industrial auctioneers a turn-key solution for auction software and auction marketing services.

The partnership will enable industrial auctioneers to host their online and webcast auctions on the Aucto industrial marketplace, and take advantage of Bidderlists guaranteed email marketing services to promote their sale. Through this offering, auctioneers will gain access to over 250,000 registered industrial equipment buyers.

The past 10 years have seen the auction industry increasingly shift to online and web-enabled auctions. Auctioneers operating in popular verticals such as collectibles, automotive, real estate and industrial turn to online auction platforms, such as Aucto.com, to broadcast their auctions. The primary challenge for auctioneers is gaining access to a large pool of buyers while getting the most value from their marketing budget.

Jamil Rahman, Aucto founder, explains this partnership aims to solve precisely this challenge. "By working together with Bidderlists, we will be able to increase our reach to end-users of industrial machinery, giving our sellers access to a much larger and more relevant industry specific buyer-base than anybody else in the market." Complete details about the product offering can be found on https://www.aucto.com/auctioneers.

ABOUT AUCTO

Aucto.com is an online industrial auction marketplace that allows sellers and liquidators of industrial machinery and equipment to host online auctions, webcast auction and fixed price liquidations. The platform was launched in 2015, and boasts a registered user base of over 77,000 clients.

ABOUT BIDDERLISTS

The Bidderlist's network is a unique gateway to reach 750,000 monthly visitors across www.exapro.com and www.kitmondo.com. Every month auctioneers have access to at least 250,000 active buyers via Bidderlist's auction marketing product. This offers market leading performance and is backed up by the world's only performance guarantee for this type of product. The diverse audience includes 20 key industrial groups such as Metalworking, Process, Packaging and Construction verticals. Unlike the majority of marketing resources in the market, auctioneers are able to target active buyers against equipment type and geo-targeting. This limits waste and increases ROI for clients. Bidderlists can work autonomously to make an auction successful and can provide up-to 5000 potential buyers to a sales page or can be the first choice in a more broader marketing strategy. Either way the Aucto platform enables an auctioneer to see first hand what is actually working for them. This is why it was so important for Bidderlists to work with a platform that saw transparency for marketing activity as a core value proposition.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9okHmCKHz_w

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNi4RJa6M4