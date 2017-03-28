Audian Launches Self-Service Customer Portal, Creating Massive Time and Cost Efficiencies for Customers

Simple, visual drag-and-drop functionality allows easy creation and management of business phone system

KIRKLAND, WA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Audian, a Unified Communications solution provider, announces the launch of the Audian Customer Portal, a cloud-based, self-service, drag and drop system for customers to easily create and manage their business phone system. As a software company redefining the telecomm industry, Audian combines roles of both a telecom service provider role with the needed IT infrastructure, all accessed easily anywhere in the world through a customer's secure, private login. Audian's Portal has created time and cost efficiencies for customers, enabling changes to be made without needing to call both a phone maintenance technician and the service provider.

"Simply put, the Audian Customer Portal has made management of a phone system simple and widely accessible to someone with no technical skills, all the way to the 20 year IT veteran," said Brandon Bazemore, CEO of Audian. "Our portal's drag and drop features gives customers an easy to use, visual representation of their custom phone system, allowing for easy configuration and updates."

Critical to creating large system-wide efficiencies, the Audian Customer Portal allows for instant scalability, enabling customers to add new lines and phones at will, without needing a technician onsite. As Audian's entire system is cloud-based, any local power or Internet outages won't result in busy signals or other messages, and simply failover to an auto attendant or cell phone. The portal includes more than 50 other new features including the ability to remotely provision phones without being onsite and customize the button layout to suit client needs.

Audian's entire new technology platform is backed by unmatched customer satisfaction, a unicorn in a telecom industry known for customer frustration, long wait times and impersonal service. Through dedication to Simplicity, Speed and Service, Audian leverages modern day technology to help simplify the complexities once associated with telecommunications. The company's unique approach caters solutions to the customer while automating many of the outdated, time-consuming tasks that have traditionally been associated with telecom.

"Gone are the days of waiting on hold for an hour just to request a change or new phone number," continued Bazemore. "With the portal, our customers can adjust and make changes to their phone system right from our self-service portal, backed by our obsession with customer service. Dialing 611 from any Audian phone puts our customers into a support queue where our average hold time is less than 60 seconds. We're very proud of both our technology and our personal service."

More information and video demonstrations of the Audian Customer Portal, including features such as call flow, SIP trunks and time based routing, are available at www.audian.com.

About Audian

Audian is a Unified Communications solution provider that helps businesses leverage modern day technology to help simplify the complexities once associated with telecommunications. Audian's unique approach caters solutions to the customer while automating many of the outdated, time-consuming tasks that have traditionally been associated with telecom. To learn more, please visit audian.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134322/Images/Callflows-2b9dc2dec1ceac39a51550a73d1d3957.jpeg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134322/Images/Dashboard_View-8dc083071907969cbb39edb3ae2d48cc.jpeg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uZBD4l_rQA