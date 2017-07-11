AudienceView Acquires TheaterMania and OvationTix

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - AudienceView, a world leader in e-commerce software for events and entertainment organizations, is pleased to announce the acquisition of TheaterMania, including the OvationTix™ Software as a Service product as well as the TheaterMania.com and WhatsOnStage media brands. As part of AudienceView's continued investment in its market-leading position providing ticketing, CRM, and fundraising solutions, the acquisition of TheaterMania extends AudienceView's market reach to more than 2,000 arts and culture, sports, live events and education organizations globally, from the largest entertainment groups in the world to single weekend festival events.

"AudienceView and TheaterMania have long shared a common vision and passion to help entertainment organizations build devoted communities and fulfill their missions," said Gretchen Shugart, formerly CEO of TheaterMania and now President, Arts and Culture of AudienceView. "We are truly thrilled to be aligned with an organization that understands the industry that we serve and has aggressive plans to invest in our products and offerings to drive even more success for our clients."

"The combination of AudienceView and TheaterMania now provides arts and cultural organizations with best-in-class capabilities to control their brand and business operations while tapping into the immense power that effective distribution channels bring," said Mark Fowlie, CEO of AudienceView. "This acquisition expands our portfolio to become the ideal destination for organizations of all sizes seeking the best technology, services, and partnerships to drive their businesses forward."

In keeping with the company's unwavering commitment to customer success, AudienceView is dedicating additional investment to be focused on providing superior client service and support. The first-class OvationTix service and support will continue without change and will benefit from additional support, resources and expertise from AudienceView.

Additionally, the company will be bolstering product investment in both the OvationTix and AudienceView platforms and will be building innovative solutions that will be shared across both offerings. Further, AudienceView's customers will benefit from the significant audience reach, event listings, and multimedia content provided by TheaterMania.com and WhatsOnStage.

"Whether a venue has an audience of 99 or over 100,000, AudienceView is now the most compelling choice for organizations that want to grow their communities through innovative technology, strategic distribution strategies, and a team of experts dedicated to creating and supporting customer success every single day," adds Mark Fowlie.

AudienceView will serve its customers from its Toronto and London offices as well as the New York TheaterMania offices.

JEGI served as the exclusive financial advisor to TheaterMania.

To learn more about AudienceView's acquisition of TheaterMania and OvationTix, please visit: http://bit.ly/tm-ot-acquisition.

About AudienceView

AudienceView is a leading provider of solutions that serves the entire live events marketplace. Our SaaS software helps more than 2,000 organizations in 15 countries deliver exceptional customer experiences through innovative technology, popular media brands and strategic distribution channels. The AudienceView and OvationTix platforms are powerful solutions that drive customer engagement, new revenue and operational efficiencies that enable success for brands, venues and events of all sizes and types. Our media brands, TheaterMania and WhatsOnStage, connect over one million consumers with live events each month. Learn more at www.audienceview.com.