AudienceView Appoints Ticketing Industry Veteran Michael Burnett as Managing Director, UK and Europe

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - AudienceView, a world leader in e-commerce software for events and entertainment organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Michael Burnett as Managing Director, UK and Europe. With an extensive ticketing and general management background spanning more than two decades, Michael has achieved success in several ticketing, technology and operations roles. He joins AudienceView from Ticketmaster/Live Nation, leaving his position as Director of Sport. He was also the founder and Managing Director of See Tickets from 2000 through 2012 and held key roles at Medoc and Derby County FC.

"We are delighted to welcome an executive of Michael's calibre to our leadership team. In addition to his expert understanding of ticketing and technology, Michael has the industry credibility to lead our company efforts and build on our continued momentum in the UK and Europe," said Michael Bryce, Chief Operating Officer for AudienceView. "With Michael as a senior executive based permanently in the UK, we have the right leadership in place to help our clients maximize their potential with our solutions and pursue the significant growth opportunities we see in the market."

Michael's mandate is to lead all aspects of AudienceView's business operations in the UK and Europe, including current customer success, new customer acquisitions, local partner enablement and overall business success. Michael will also provide his executive team peers with regional strategic and product insights to ensure AudienceView continues blazing a trail as an innovative global industry leader.

"With the industry's strongest and most innovative solution, AudienceView has an incredibly exciting opportunity to grow in the region and to shape the future of entertainment ticketing and e-commerce," said Michael Burnett, Managing Director, UK and Europe for AudienceView. "I am excited to help establish deeper relationships with our existing clients, welcome new organizations to the AudienceView family and help all of our partners reach their business goals."

With over 35 customers including premier venues in the UK, AudienceView leads the market with the most scalable, functionally complete, configurable and sophisticated platform for live entertainment ticketing and e-commerce. These organizations also receive unparalleled solutions and 24x7 service from AudienceView's global team, which includes 16 staff members based in the UK and Europe.

